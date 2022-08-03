Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged?
Renowned choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo is never one to shy away from drama.
And true to form in the world of reality TV, Somizi and Idols co-judge Thembi Seete, a superstar in her own right, are bringing drama to the show.
A preview of next week's episode has gone viral and shows the entertainers in a heated exchange.
While the context of what led to the spat is unclear, Seete is heard telling Mhlongo she will not stand for his "dramatic tendencies". She urges him to respect her as a judge as she is "here to stay".
But it seems Idols viewers and social media users are not buying into the hype. Many believe the argument was staged, to draw more viewers to the show.
Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn unpacks this story, that's gone viral on the internet.
Having a dispute with a work colleague is very difficult to overcome. You work with this person every day and sometimes you are able to mend the relationship and sometimes, you have to stand up for whatever reason.Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn, radio presenter
Scroll up to listen.
Source : @somizi via instagram.com
More from Entertainment
Think you've been catfished? Maybe Twitter can help
Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet.Read More
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released
Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.Read More
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South African Netflix series streaming now.Read More
Japanese passports the most powerful in the world - 2022 index
Relebogile had a chat with PR and Brand Manager, Gabbi Brondani on the best passports to have around the world.Read More
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More
Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns
The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!Read More
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month
Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern South Africa.Read More
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final
Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Square's SunBet Arena on Saturday, August 13.Read More
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral
Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More