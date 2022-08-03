Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged?





FILE: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: @somizi via instagram.com

Renowned choreographer and media personality Somizi Mhlongo is never one to shy away from drama.

And true to form in the world of reality TV, Somizi and Idols co-judge Thembi Seete, a superstar in her own right, are bringing drama to the show.

A preview of next week's episode has gone viral and shows the entertainers in a heated exchange.

While the context of what led to the spat is unclear, Seete is heard telling Mhlongo she will not stand for his "dramatic tendencies". She urges him to respect her as a judge as she is "here to stay".

But it seems Idols viewers and social media users are not buying into the hype. Many believe the argument was staged, to draw more viewers to the show.

Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn unpacks this story, that's gone viral on the internet.

Having a dispute with a work colleague is very difficult to overcome. You work with this person every day and sometimes you are able to mend the relationship and sometimes, you have to stand up for whatever reason. Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn, radio presenter

