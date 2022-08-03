Mondli Gungubele: 'Government's long-term objective is to end load shedding'





© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says he is confident the government's intervention plan to address the country's escalating power crisis will yield positive results.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the National Energy Crisis Committee comprising various government departments and Eskom, which will report to an inter-ministerial committee.

This committee has the responsibility of executing the president's five point energy plan to bring urgent reform to the sector,

South Africa has seen the longest and most sustained period of power cuts on record – 15 years after the crisis first began.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Minister Mondli Gungubele about the practicality of the plan.

Our immediate objective is to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding. The long-term objective is to end load shedding. These aspects have clear interventions and action plans and we need to monitor the implementation of those. Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

The plan entails the adding of 2,000MW of power onto Eskom's grid over the next three months.

The capacity of the grid is 45,000MW. Lately, the grid has only been able to function up to 26,000MW and that gap was meant to be created by Eskom's integrated resource plan. Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

The key to this intervention plan is to conduct immediate maintenance at six power stations.

They include Kendal, Majuba, Tutuka, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations.

There's a power station that is as old as many other stations. That station has not been interrupted and has been one of the most optimal performing stations. Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

Sabotage and other forms of criminality at the power utility have had a far-reaching impact.

Not only is infrastructure under attack, but human capital is also under threat, as many senior managers and their families need private protection.

The plan, therefore, includes the intervention by the security cluster on issues of crime and safety.

A number of people have been identified for this ongoing investigation, both in terms of uncovering more culprits and prosecuting those found to be responsible. Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

Gungubele said through the president's intervention and the work of the South African Police Service, there's been a number of key arrests at Eskom.

The government intelligence law amendment bill is in place to correct the architecture - which was distorted by those who were in charge. Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

