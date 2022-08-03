Mondli Gungubele: 'Government's long-term objective is to end load shedding'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Bain & Co. has been banned from UK govt work for facilitating the (SARS).
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Peter Hain - British politician & anti-apartheid fighter at ...
Athol Williams, Former senior partner at Bain & Company
Today at 18:16
TymeBank to acquire leading fintech SME funder, Retail Capital, as it bolsters its business banking offering
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Coen Jonker - Co-Founder & CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM ; Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Family-owned KZN business, The Unlimited wants to support 5,000 entrepreneurs in order to alleviate the country’s unemployment crisis.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Dixon - Chief Growth Officer at The Unlimited
Today at 18:52
Monetary Policy Committee Schools Challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thoraya Pandy - Head of Communications at SA Reserve Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Getting meta about Meta
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja - Don’t agree to anything concerning your cellphone contract when called by a telesales agent representing your service provider
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Creative entrepreneur, Victor Barbosa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Barbosa - Creative entrepreneur and co-founder of Naked Coffee shop
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA Africa Melane speaks to the lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk about 'zama zamas'. 3 August 2022 2:49 PM
Senior manager takes the stand in Parliament impeachment inquiry Mandy Wiener gets the latest from EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger on Parliament's impeachment inquiry into the Publi... 3 August 2022 2:41 PM
Ekurhuleni mayor involves officials to sort out Tembisa residents' grievances Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the latest on the Tembisa protests. 3 August 2022 2:35 PM
View all Local
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented' Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February... 2 August 2022 7:04 PM
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko... 29 July 2022 4:17 PM
View all Politics
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday. 3 August 2022 9:59 AM
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in' There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede. 2 August 2022 9:46 PM
View all Business
'Building a pro breast-feeding SA needs better social messaging' - expert Relebogile Mabotja speaks to registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics spokesperson, Prof Lisanne du Plessis. 3 August 2022 3:44 PM
Saying 'we' do: What are the laws around polygamous marriages? Clement Manyathela speaks to historian - Prince Zoza Shongwe and head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust - Moremadi Mabule about... 3 August 2022 1:04 PM
Showmax's 'Pulse': An appropriately unhinged review of what went wrong The Showmax original survival-horror spares no expense for the extent it is willing to disappoint you, exchanging a promising ride... 3 August 2022 11:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
View all Sport
Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged? What's Gone Viral with Khabazela. 3 August 2022 8:44 AM
Think you've been catfished? Maybe Twitter can help Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet. 2 August 2022 11:30 AM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
View all Entertainment
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
'Corporates have to feel the pain', says Lord Hain on his Bain win Bongani Bingwa spoke exclusively to British politician and anti-apartheid fighter, Lord Peter Hain on the UK government's suspensi... 3 August 2022 11:28 AM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
What's the Tea? Talking financial contributions in a relationship Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about financial contributions and preferences in a relationship. 3 August 2022 1:20 PM
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mondli Gungubele: 'Government's long-term objective is to end load shedding'

3 August 2022 9:53 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Eskom
Government
energy plan
Necom

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency about the government's energy plan and crime in South Africa.
© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says he is confident the government's intervention plan to address the country's escalating power crisis will yield positive results.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the National Energy Crisis Committee comprising various government departments and Eskom, which will report to an inter-ministerial committee.

This committee has the responsibility of executing the president's five point energy plan to bring urgent reform to the sector,

South Africa has seen the longest and most sustained period of power cuts on record – 15 years after the crisis first began.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Minister Mondli Gungubele about the practicality of the plan.

Our immediate objective is to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding. The long-term objective is to end load shedding. These aspects have clear interventions and action plans and we need to monitor the implementation of those.

Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

The plan entails the adding of 2,000MW of power onto Eskom's grid over the next three months.

The capacity of the grid is 45,000MW. Lately, the grid has only been able to function up to 26,000MW and that gap was meant to be created by Eskom's integrated resource plan.

Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

The key to this intervention plan is to conduct immediate maintenance at six power stations.

They include Kendal, Majuba, Tutuka, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations.

There's a power station that is as old as many other stations. That station has not been interrupted and has been one of the most optimal performing stations.

Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

Sabotage and other forms of criminality at the power utility have had a far-reaching impact.

Not only is infrastructure under attack, but human capital is also under threat, as many senior managers and their families need private protection.

The plan, therefore, includes the intervention by the security cluster on issues of crime and safety.

A number of people have been identified for this ongoing investigation, both in terms of uncovering more culprits and prosecuting those found to be responsible.

Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

Gungubele said through the president's intervention and the work of the South African Police Service, there's been a number of key arrests at Eskom.

The government intelligence law amendment bill is in place to correct the architecture - which was distorted by those who were in charge.

Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency

Scroll up for the interview.




3 August 2022 9:53 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Eskom
Government
energy plan
Necom

More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling

26 July 2022 10:35 AM

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commissioner, Mark Swilling, about the president’s energy crisis power plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding

25 July 2022 10:46 AM

Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

20 July 2022 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on

8 July 2022 6:21 PM

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?

7 July 2022 6:34 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

6 July 2022 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

5 July 2022 5:28 PM

Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

5 July 2022 1:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mondli Gungubele: 'Government's long-term objective is to end load shedding'

Local

Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage

Business Local

'Corporates have to feel the pain', says Lord Hain on his Bain win

Local World

EWN Highlights

A large police contingent has raided parts of Krugersdorp

3 August 2022 4:54 PM

WC Cosatu says their protest will go ahead on Thursday

3 August 2022 4:26 PM

Tembisa residents demand Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell address them

3 August 2022 4:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA