Mondli Gungubele: 'Government's long-term objective is to end load shedding'
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says he is confident the government's intervention plan to address the country's escalating power crisis will yield positive results.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the National Energy Crisis Committee comprising various government departments and Eskom, which will report to an inter-ministerial committee.
This committee has the responsibility of executing the president's five point energy plan to bring urgent reform to the sector,
South Africa has seen the longest and most sustained period of power cuts on record – 15 years after the crisis first began.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Minister Mondli Gungubele about the practicality of the plan.
Our immediate objective is to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding. The long-term objective is to end load shedding. These aspects have clear interventions and action plans and we need to monitor the implementation of those.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
The plan entails the adding of 2,000MW of power onto Eskom's grid over the next three months.
The capacity of the grid is 45,000MW. Lately, the grid has only been able to function up to 26,000MW and that gap was meant to be created by Eskom's integrated resource plan.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
The key to this intervention plan is to conduct immediate maintenance at six power stations.
They include Kendal, Majuba, Tutuka, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations.
There's a power station that is as old as many other stations. That station has not been interrupted and has been one of the most optimal performing stations.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
Sabotage and other forms of criminality at the power utility have had a far-reaching impact.
Not only is infrastructure under attack, but human capital is also under threat, as many senior managers and their families need private protection.
The plan, therefore, includes the intervention by the security cluster on issues of crime and safety.
A number of people have been identified for this ongoing investigation, both in terms of uncovering more culprits and prosecuting those found to be responsible.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
Gungubele said through the president's intervention and the work of the South African Police Service, there's been a number of key arrests at Eskom.
The government intelligence law amendment bill is in place to correct the architecture - which was distorted by those who were in charge.Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186424092_load-shedding-rolling-blackouts-in-south-africa-the-new-normal.html?vti=odawybkqglxw1oiag4-1-11
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commissioner, Mark Swilling, about the president’s energy crisis power plan.Read More
Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding
Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.Read More
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on
Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?
John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.Read More
How to keep the lights on amid load shedding
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.Read More
The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals.Read More