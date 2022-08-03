



Russia says the United States is now “directly involved” in its war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces are making effective use of long-range US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

The US is sharing intelligence about the HIMARS attacks but is not providing direct targeting information, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

RELATED: 'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'

“Ukraine has absolutely required supplies of weapons by Western allies in order to have any chance of repelling the Russian invasion and that includes the use of the American-made Himars artillery,” says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

“This game-changing battlefield device is very high-tech and all gizmo-ed up.”

HIMARS is far more accurate and has a longer range than anything the Russians have.

“Proxy war, or actual war?" asks Gilchrist.

"It still feels proxy."

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:17).

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia says US 'directly involved' in its invasion of Ukraine