Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+





How do we make apartheid an educational subject without inciting hatred or stoking racial tension?

A poster about the legacy of apartheid at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria has raised the ire of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

The poster says Black people, in addition to facing brutal violence from the police and army, had to deal with a lack of food, water, medical care and education.

Due to this, according to the government poster, communities used weapons and violence to protect themselves.

The poster also claims that violence has since become part of South Africans’ culture.

The FF+ says “we must not shy away from difficult discussions,” adding that the poster incites violence.

The party believes that educating the youth about apartheid is important but it maintained that the poster is problematic.

… it is misusing apartheid as a justification for violence… This poster says… violence is justified because of apartheid… Pieter Groenewald, leader - Freedom Front Plus

Groenewald acknowledges the role of apartheid as an explanation for violence but says there are other causes as well.

… people are unemployed… many people still live in bad conditions and are still angry. People with too little money often live in the most violent communities. Who is to blame for that, 28 years after 1994? Pieter Groenewald, leader - Freedom Front Plus

Why are people angry? Because they are unemployed! … Billions have been stolen from taxpayers, where services could have been provided… Pieter Groenewald, leader - Freedom Front Plus

