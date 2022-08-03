What's the Tea? Talking financial contributions in a relationship
A 702 listener e-mailed to ask about a matter that bothered her concerning her boyfriend's spending habits vs hers.
She said her boyfriend prefers booking into expensive hotels for dates compared to her lower-budget preference.
Her topic was discussed on 702's What's the Tea feature and this is what some listeners who called into the show told Clement Manyathela.
The problem is that nowadays when it comes to relationships, a relationship is based on what you have and what you have to contribute.Linda, Caller - Braamfischer
I think the guy can afford a little bit more than her, so whenever she chooses her holiday destinations, she must always bear in mind that the guy likes five-star places and even it's her turn to book a holiday, she must just choose within the five-star hotels and the guy will cover the bill.Anonymous caller
I feel for males. We should date someone who is within our tax bracket because now as a male, your responsibility as a man is to provide, protect and have authority. Immediately you let your woman have authority over your finances, over how you live your life, and how things are done in a relationship, it is going to be a problem.Pule, Caller - Pretoria
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1907/fizkes190701189/127862719-happy-young-mixed-race-girl-attending-speed-dating-getting-acquainted-with-interesting-people-joking.jpg
More from Local
What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA
Africa Melane speaks to the lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk about 'zama zamas'.Read More
Senior manager takes the stand in Parliament impeachment inquiry
Mandy Wiener gets the latest from EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger on Parliament's impeachment inquiry into the Public Protector's fitness to hold office.Read More
Ekurhuleni mayor involves officials to sort out Tembisa residents' grievances
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the latest on the Tembisa protests.Read More
SA needs to blacklist companies involved in state capture, says whistleblower
Mandy Wiener chats to Athol Williams, the chief executive at Institute of Social and Corporate Ethics about the UK government's ban on public contracts for Bain & Co.Read More
To rid SA of zama zamas State must take over abandoned property: Mokonyane
Mandy Wiener spoke to the African National Congress' Nomvula Mokonyane about the Krugersdorp gang rape and its potential link to illegal mining.Read More
Political parties picket ahead of the Krugersdorp 81 suspects' court appearance
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, about the 80 suspects arrested after the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.Read More
Need to access your retirement savings early? What you need know
Clement Manyathela speaks to Blessing Utete, managing executive for Old Mutual Corporate Consultants on early retirement savings.Read More
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s
Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.Read More
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+
Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.Read More
More from Opinion
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+
Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative
Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.Read More
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC
African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discuss the state of the party and where it can draw up a programme of action to decisively deal with the ills affecting the party.Read More
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino
Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell people to piss off when they look at you and say “you know these are for men right?” and find your new best friend.Read More