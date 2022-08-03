What's the Tea? Talking financial contributions in a relationship





A 702 listener e-mailed to ask about a matter that bothered her concerning her boyfriend's spending habits vs hers.

She said her boyfriend prefers booking into expensive hotels for dates compared to her lower-budget preference.

Her topic was discussed on 702's What's the Tea feature and this is what some listeners who called into the show told Clement Manyathela.

The problem is that nowadays when it comes to relationships, a relationship is based on what you have and what you have to contribute. Linda, Caller - Braamfischer

I think the guy can afford a little bit more than her, so whenever she chooses her holiday destinations, she must always bear in mind that the guy likes five-star places and even it's her turn to book a holiday, she must just choose within the five-star hotels and the guy will cover the bill. Anonymous caller

I feel for males. We should date someone who is within our tax bracket because now as a male, your responsibility as a man is to provide, protect and have authority. Immediately you let your woman have authority over your finances, over how you live your life, and how things are done in a relationship, it is going to be a problem. Pule, Caller - Pretoria

