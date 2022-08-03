Saying 'we' do: What are the laws around polygamous marriages?





In many cultures, it is customary to have polygamous marriages, and in a country like South Africa - with a diverse range of religions and cultures, it can raise questions about how unions from different cultures are incorporated into the legal system.

Clement Manyathela speaks to historian Prince Zoza Shongwe and head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust, Moremadi Mabule about what customary law says for polygamous marriages in South Africa.

Customary marriages are recognised as marriages in South Africa if they meet certain requirements according to Mabule.

For the marriage to be recognised, it must be registered, all parties must be 18 or older and the marriage must be celebrated in terms of the relevant customs or traditions.

If someone is already entered into a civil marriage they cannot also enter into a customary marriage, so in a polygamous marriage, all the marriages must be registered as customary marriages.

With a polygamous marriage, all partners should be recognised as equal partners and have equal ownership of shared property according to Shongwe.

Women who are married into a polygamous marriage will enjoy joined and equal ownership, management and control over the marital property. Moremadi Mabule, head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust

Unless expressly stated through an ante-nuptial contract, it will be assumed that the marriages are in community of property and thus all assets are shared.

According to the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act, if the parties wish to end their customary marriage, they must go through divorce proceedings.

The Act itself is very clear that a customary marriage can only be dissolved by a divorce decree. Prince Zoza Shongwe, historian

Listen to the audio below for more.