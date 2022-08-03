Saying 'we' do: What are the laws around polygamous marriages?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Bain & Co. has been banned from UK govt work for facilitating the (SARS).
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Peter Hain - British politician & anti-apartheid fighter at ...
Athol Williams, Former senior partner at Bain & Company
Today at 18:16
TymeBank to acquire leading fintech SME funder, Retail Capital, as it bolsters its business banking offering
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Coen Jonker - Co-Founder & CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM ; Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Family-owned KZN business, The Unlimited wants to support 5,000 entrepreneurs in order to alleviate the country’s unemployment crisis.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Dixon - Chief Growth Officer at The Unlimited
Today at 18:52
Monetary Policy Committee Schools Challenge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thoraya Pandy - Head of Communications at SA Reserve Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Getting meta about Meta
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja - Don’t agree to anything concerning your cellphone contract when called by a telesales agent representing your service provider
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Creative entrepreneur, Victor Barbosa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Barbosa - Creative entrepreneur and co-founder of Naked Coffee shop
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA Africa Melane speaks to the lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk about 'zama zamas'. 3 August 2022 2:49 PM
Senior manager takes the stand in Parliament impeachment inquiry Mandy Wiener gets the latest from EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger on Parliament's impeachment inquiry into the Publi... 3 August 2022 2:41 PM
Ekurhuleni mayor involves officials to sort out Tembisa residents' grievances Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the latest on the Tembisa protests. 3 August 2022 2:35 PM
View all Local
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented' Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February... 2 August 2022 7:04 PM
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko... 29 July 2022 4:17 PM
View all Politics
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday. 3 August 2022 9:59 AM
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in' There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede. 2 August 2022 9:46 PM
View all Business
'Building a pro breast-feeding SA needs better social messaging' - expert Relebogile Mabotja speaks to registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics spokesperson, Prof Lisanne du Plessis. 3 August 2022 3:44 PM
Saying 'we' do: What are the laws around polygamous marriages? Clement Manyathela speaks to historian - Prince Zoza Shongwe and head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust - Moremadi Mabule about... 3 August 2022 1:04 PM
Showmax's 'Pulse': An appropriately unhinged review of what went wrong The Showmax original survival-horror spares no expense for the extent it is willing to disappoint you, exchanging a promising ride... 3 August 2022 11:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
View all Sport
Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged? What's Gone Viral with Khabazela. 3 August 2022 8:44 AM
Think you've been catfished? Maybe Twitter can help Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet. 2 August 2022 11:30 AM
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Ou... 2 August 2022 7:07 AM
View all Entertainment
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
'Corporates have to feel the pain', says Lord Hain on his Bain win Bongani Bingwa spoke exclusively to British politician and anti-apartheid fighter, Lord Peter Hain on the UK government's suspensi... 3 August 2022 11:28 AM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
What's the Tea? Talking financial contributions in a relationship Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about financial contributions and preferences in a relationship. 3 August 2022 1:20 PM
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Saying 'we' do: What are the laws around polygamous marriages?

3 August 2022 1:04 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Polygamous marriage
Customary Law

Clement Manyathela speaks to historian - Prince Zoza Shongwe and head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust - Moremadi Mabule about what customary law says for polygamous marriages.

In many cultures, it is customary to have polygamous marriages, and in a country like South Africa - with a diverse range of religions and cultures, it can raise questions about how unions from different cultures are incorporated into the legal system.

Clement Manyathela speaks to historian Prince Zoza Shongwe and head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust, Moremadi Mabule about what customary law says for polygamous marriages in South Africa.

Customary marriages are recognised as marriages in South Africa if they meet certain requirements according to Mabule.

For the marriage to be recognised, it must be registered, all parties must be 18 or older and the marriage must be celebrated in terms of the relevant customs or traditions.

If someone is already entered into a civil marriage they cannot also enter into a customary marriage, so in a polygamous marriage, all the marriages must be registered as customary marriages.

With a polygamous marriage, all partners should be recognised as equal partners and have equal ownership of shared property according to Shongwe.

Women who are married into a polygamous marriage will enjoy joined and equal ownership, management and control over the marital property.

Moremadi Mabule, head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust

Unless expressly stated through an ante-nuptial contract, it will be assumed that the marriages are in community of property and thus all assets are shared.

According to the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act, if the parties wish to end their customary marriage, they must go through divorce proceedings.

The Act itself is very clear that a customary marriage can only be dissolved by a divorce decree.

Prince Zoza Shongwe, historian

Listen to the audio below for more.




3 August 2022 1:04 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Polygamous marriage
Customary Law

More from Lifestyle

'Building a pro breast-feeding SA needs better social messaging' - expert

3 August 2022 3:44 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics spokesperson, Prof Lisanne du Plessis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Showmax's 'Pulse': An appropriately unhinged review of what went wrong

3 August 2022 11:13 AM

The Showmax original survival-horror spares no expense for the extent it is willing to disappoint you, exchanging a promising ride for a cheap thrill, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: This is how you can manage motion sickness

3 August 2022 10:58 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to General Practitioner, Dr Thabo Mnisi, about what motion sickness is and how best it can be managed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)

2 August 2022 7:48 PM

South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI

2 August 2022 7:25 PM

Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How trauma from school impacts us beyond the classroom

2 August 2022 1:45 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to 702 listeners about their traumatic school experiences. They also discuss how they've worked through their trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How different is life insurance to funeral insurance - and do you need them?

2 August 2022 10:08 AM

An Old Mutual expert helps demystify life insurance and funeral cover, explaining the difference, and how they work together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maps Maponyane & Zandile Ndhlovu take on epic challenges for water conservation

2 August 2022 7:17 AM

Eyewitness News caught up Maps Maponyane and Zandile Ndhlovu who aim to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and hope to ensure that quality water is accessible to all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released

2 August 2022 7:07 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital

1 August 2022 1:24 PM

Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mondli Gungubele: 'Government's long-term objective is to end load shedding'

Local

Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage

Business Local

'Corporates have to feel the pain', says Lord Hain on his Bain win

Local World

EWN Highlights

A large police contingent has raided parts of Krugersdorp

3 August 2022 4:54 PM

WC Cosatu says their protest will go ahead on Thursday

3 August 2022 4:26 PM

Tembisa residents demand Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell address them

3 August 2022 4:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA