Political parties picket ahead of the Krugersdorp 81 suspects' court appearance
The rape of eight women in West Village in Krugersdorp has gathered a political and community atmosphere ahead of the court appearance of the 81 arrested suspects.
The suspects are expected to appear at Krugersdorp Magistrate Court on Wednesday on charges of being in the country illegally.
The DNA samples are yet to be carried out to determine the suspects linked to the gang rape of the victims.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, who said that the so-called zama zama suspects will make their second appearance on Wednesday.
Wicks added that the other 46 arrested suspects during the Gauteng police raid on Monday will also appear in court this week.
There was a crowd here on Monday and there are only more people here today, very strong political atmosphere. We got all the parties here and even the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is here, and people are angry, and a lot of people are local residents and the issue of Zama Zama criminality that surrounds illegal mining has been here for years and has been long overdue.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The suspects arrested yesterday will appear later in the week following the incidents where police went and carried out a series of raids.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
