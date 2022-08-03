SA needs to blacklist companies involved in state capture, says whistleblower
He's had to risk his life and make huge sacrifices in the fight against state capture. But now, finally, there's a small victory for South African whistleblower Athol Williams.
The UK government has banned global management consulting firm Bain & Company from public contracts. This comes after immense pressure by British politician Lord Peter Hain on the UK government, demanding it freeze all state contracts with Bain and bar them from entering any new contracts.
The person who first blew the whistle on the corrupt dealings at Bain was Williams - a former partner at the firm.
Bain's corrupt activity was laid bare by Williams who was a key witness at the Zondo Commission. The commission found that the company had colluded with former president Jacob Zuma and former SARS head Tom Moyane to undermine the capabilities of the revenue service, in exchange for R164 million.
Williams, who fled South Africa to the UK last year, joined Lord Hain in his mission by informing UK cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg that senior partners at Bain in London were implicated in attempts to capture SARS. They earned 100 million pounds for their efforts.
Williams has described the move by the UK government as "unprecedented" as it shows the gravity of Bain's wrongdoing.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Athol Williams on the latest developments.
Bain had been telling us that they've gotten rid of all the bad people in South Africa by putting in clean people. And this is nonsense. All Bain has done is shuffle those people around their global system.Athol Williams, chief executive at Institute of Social and Corporate Ethics
I could prove to the UK cabinet minister that the very people who were at Bain during state capture are still at Bain, just in offices around the world, some in London. The moment I could prove that is when they took decisive action. So we mustn't be fooled by the story.Athol Williams, chief executive at Institute of Social and Corporate Ethics
In a country where private sector corruption and financial misconduct is rampant, it's time for the South African government to act against companies complicit in state capture, says Williams.
We have to start with a South African government doing exactly what the UK government has done by issuing a blacklisting order on Bain for doing any public sector work. I'm not saying this to punish Bain, the justice system must do that.Athol Williams, chief executive at Institute of Social and Corporate Ethics
I think they must do this until they make full disclosure on their involvement in our public service. We know it wasn't just SARS. For the sake of our fight against state capture and injustice, we need to know who is involved and what happened.Athol Williams, chief executive at Institute of Social and Corporate Ethics
Williams also believes the company must make amends to the institutions and people it's harmed.
Only then can any right-minded ethical businessperson and government official justify doing business with Bain.Athol Williams, chief executive at Institute of Social and Corporate Ethics
Scroll up for the full interview.
