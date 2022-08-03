To rid SA of zama zamas State must take over abandoned property: Mokonyane





South Africans are outraged following the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp late last month.

At least 80 suspects have been arrested on charges related to being in South Africa illegally.

Following the brutal attack, the police rounded up any suspicious individuals in the area.

None of them have been linked to the rape of eight women who were shooting music in the Krugersdorp West Village.

Meanwhile, DNA testing is being un to try and find the culprits behind the rapes.

Mandy Wiener spoke to the African National Congress' head of election in ANC Gauteng Nomvula Mokonyane about the horrific case and the potential link it has to illegal mining in the country.

According to Mokonyane, who is a resident of the West Rand, the crime in the area has been rising and it appears to be linked to the illegal miners or zama zamas.

We have had girls being murdered here. We have had, during the hard lockdown, people being killed in their homes and their valuables being taken, including food and valuables, by the very illegal immigrants, the zama zamas. Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC head of election at ANC Gauteng

Mokonyane believes one way to stop this criminality is if South Africans support the expropriation of land without compensation, as the zama zamas are occupying the abandoned mines - which have created a haven for criminals.

She suggested that the closed mines and abandoned properties be handed over to the state to get rid of zama zamas. Listen to the audio below for more.