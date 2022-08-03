Ekurhuleni mayor involves officials to sort out Tembisa residents' grievances





It seems calm has been restored in Tembisa following a two-day violent protest over high water and electricity tariffs.

Four people died during the demonstrations.

Residents from the area are unhappy about the high electricity prices and they have accused the City of Ekurhuleni of discontinuing a rebate of 100 free basic electricity units.

Several municipal buildings and vehicles were set alight during Monday's protest.

Gauteng Human settlement MEC Lebogang Maile and City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell, addressed residents of the community at Tembisa Police Station on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma told 702's Mandy Wiener, that despite calm in Tembisa, police remained on high alert.

Campbell also assured residents that her administration would look into their water and electricity concerns.

At the same time, Maile added that his department is in talks with the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

It appears that there is calm but there is high police presence, the roads are still stained with black marks from black tyres. We have seen poles that were knocked down and they have not been picked [up] and there is much that needs to be done to clean the area. Nkosikhona Duma, News reporter - Eyewitness News

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell says that she has asked officials in the municipality to look for possible interventions that [they] can make following the deadly protest. Nkosikhona Duma, News reporter - Eyewitness News

We have already spoken to some of the ministers and agreed, like Minister Pravin Gordhan, on some of the issues related to Eskom and not only relation to Ekurhuleni, these issues affect our citizens across the province and in all the municipalities Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Human settlement

