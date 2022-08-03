'Building a pro breast-feeding SA needs better social messaging' - expert
South Africa has one of the lowest exclusive breastfeeding rates (EBF) for infants from birth to six months in Africa.
According to UNICEF, exclusively breastfed infants are 14 times more likely to survive beyond six months than those who are formula fed.
In an effort to encourage more breastfeeding practices, 1 – 7 August marks World Breastfeeding Awareness Week.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics spokesperson, Prof Lisanne du Plessis.
Du Plessis says to influence individual behaviours and attitudes our messages around breastfeeding need to change.
She adds that communication, advocacy campaigns and social mobilisations are essential to achieving this.
This issue is not just for women, it’s not just for mothers who are breast feeding. Breast feeding is actually a whole of society issue so we should be embracing it as a country.Prof Lisanne du Plessis, Registered dietitian
Listen to the full audio below
