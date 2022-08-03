Streaming issues? Report here
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?

3 August 2022 7:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show

- Hungry Lion's ads are the pick for this week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show

- It's time the brand joined South Africa's other chicken giants in producing quality campaigns says Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau

Screengrab from Hungry Lion ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Nkgabiseng Motau (Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa) jumps on Hungry Lion (Shoprite) for "being very lazy" with their campaigns.

"It's chicken, it's food we like to eat... you kind of don't need to sell it to us, so I expect you'll have a little bit of fun... a little bit of imagination."

Motau compares the ads with the quality campaigns from South Africa's other chicken giants - think Chicken Licken and Nando's for example.

Related stories:

WATCH New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love

WATCH Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

Motau likes the brand name and the fun slogan 'hungry like a lion', but she has a challenge for Hungry Lion.

In a way, I would like them to join the other chicken guys in doing something that's entertaining and enthralling for us.

Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

They've each carved out a world for their brands to exist in. You never have to explain chicken to consumers in ads... if it tastes good we come back, so you have the opportunity with your advertising to create something special.

Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

What is it that Hungry Lion are going to give South Africans in order to tickle our imagination, she asks.

"I think that's the opportunity. They need a brand identity that's separate from the pricing push that comes with our food."

Scroll to the top to listen to Motau's advertising critiques


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?




