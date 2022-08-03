Streaming issues? Report here
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs

3 August 2022 9:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
entrepreneurs
The Unlimited
Kevin Dixon

The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited.
  • Family-owned KZN business The Unlimited wants to support 5 000 entrepreneurs to help alleviate our unemployment crisis.
  • Bruce Whitfield interviews the company's Chief Growth Officer, Kevin Dixon, about the five-year plan
© langstrup/123rf.com

A family-owned business in KwaZulu-Natal has big plans to help alleviate South Africa's unemployment crisis.

Financial services company The Unlimited aims to enable 5 000 entrepreneurs to run their own businesses over the next 5 years.

"With a suite of products ranging from health to motor and legal to death, we are unapologetically for the people."

Bruce Whitfield chats to Kevin Dixon, The Unlimited's Chief Growth Officer.

Dixon describes what he says is a "very unique" sales model.

We've chosen very deliberately not to employ our own salespeople but rather help set them up in their own businesses... We've been really refining this model over 20 years and have, to date, produced over 1 000 young entrepreneurs.

Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer - The Unlimited

Our goal over the next five years is to scale that up and to help another 5 000 entrepreneurs open up their own businesses across the country.

Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer - The Unlimited

It works in a similar way to a franchise model - the company supplies recruits with a product to sell along with the tools, training and systems.

"They would be selling our product, but running their own businesses."

Dixon says The Unlimited has a proven track record of helping young people achieve their dreams and grow their businesses.

We set them up; they run their own Pty Ltd... We've got success stories where we've taken young people with no experience, no formal qualifications and we've trained them up and they are earning anywhere between R400 000 and R500 000 a month...

Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer - The Unlimited

...so we really believe it's a win-win model where we can help grow our business and, in doing so, they grow their businesses.

Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer - The Unlimited

But isn't it really hard to sell insurance? Whitfield asks.

Dixon's answer is that they've found when people are given the opportunity to run their own business "you really tap into that human spirit".

Click here to contact the company.

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Dixon


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs




