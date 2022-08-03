KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs
- Family-owned KZN business The Unlimited wants to support 5 000 entrepreneurs to help alleviate our unemployment crisis.
- Bruce Whitfield interviews the company's Chief Growth Officer, Kevin Dixon, about the five-year plan
A family-owned business in KwaZulu-Natal has big plans to help alleviate South Africa's unemployment crisis.
Financial services company The Unlimited aims to enable 5 000 entrepreneurs to run their own businesses over the next 5 years.
"With a suite of products ranging from health to motor and legal to death, we are unapologetically for the people."
In the 28 years we’ve been in business, our sales system has empowered hundreds of entrepreneurs to become independent business owners, creating multiple millionaires from all walks of life along the way. #UnlimitYourLife #TheUnlimited https://t.co/TzUVNa2KDU pic.twitter.com/ddHxvyxiyS— The Unlimited (@Unlimitedza) July 15, 2022
Bruce Whitfield chats to Kevin Dixon, The Unlimited's Chief Growth Officer.
Dixon describes what he says is a "very unique" sales model.
We've chosen very deliberately not to employ our own salespeople but rather help set them up in their own businesses... We've been really refining this model over 20 years and have, to date, produced over 1 000 young entrepreneurs.Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer - The Unlimited
Our goal over the next five years is to scale that up and to help another 5 000 entrepreneurs open up their own businesses across the country.Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer - The Unlimited
It works in a similar way to a franchise model - the company supplies recruits with a product to sell along with the tools, training and systems.
"They would be selling our product, but running their own businesses."
Dixon says The Unlimited has a proven track record of helping young people achieve their dreams and grow their businesses.
We set them up; they run their own Pty Ltd... We've got success stories where we've taken young people with no experience, no formal qualifications and we've trained them up and they are earning anywhere between R400 000 and R500 000 a month...Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer - The Unlimited
...so we really believe it's a win-win model where we can help grow our business and, in doing so, they grow their businesses.Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer - The Unlimited
But isn't it really hard to sell insurance? Whitfield asks.
Dixon's answer is that they've found when people are given the opportunity to run their own business "you really tap into that human spirit".
Click here to contact the company.
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Dixon
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81071405_focused-young-african-female-entrepreneur-sitting-at-a-table-in-a-modern-office-building-lobby-worki.html
More from Business
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital.Read More
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money ShowRead More
Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse
The question is how much it will cost and who will join.Read More
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'
Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.Read More
What kind of offshore investment is best for you?
An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.Read More
Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage
The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.Read More
'China export ban on SA wool is killing jobs, government must step in'
There is no foot and mouth disease in our wool producing areas - Bruce Whitfield interviews Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede.Read More
JSE profits up 29% as new services, market volatility increase volumes
The Money Show interviews CEO Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's half year results.Read More
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
More from Local
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital.Read More
What the State can do to stop 'zama zamas' from terrorising SA
Africa Melane speaks to the lead researcher at Bench Marks Foundation, David van Wyk about 'zama zamas'.Read More
Senior manager takes the stand in Parliament impeachment inquiry
Mandy Wiener gets the latest from EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger on Parliament's impeachment inquiry into the Public Protector's fitness to hold office.Read More
Ekurhuleni mayor involves officials to sort out Tembisa residents' grievances
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the latest on the Tembisa protests.Read More
SA needs to blacklist companies involved in state capture, says whistleblower
Mandy Wiener chats to Athol Williams, the chief executive at Institute of Social and Corporate Ethics about the UK government's ban on public contracts for Bain & Co.Read More
To rid SA of zama zamas State must take over abandoned property: Mokonyane
Mandy Wiener spoke to the African National Congress' Nomvula Mokonyane about the Krugersdorp gang rape and its potential link to illegal mining.Read More
Political parties picket ahead of the Krugersdorp 81 suspects' court appearance
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks, about the 80 suspects arrested after the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.Read More
What's the Tea? Talking financial contributions in a relationship
Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about financial contributions and preferences in a relationship.Read More
Need to access your retirement savings early? What you need know
Clement Manyathela speaks to Blessing Utete, managing executive for Old Mutual Corporate Consultants on early retirement savings.Read More
More from Lifestyle
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital.Read More
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money ShowRead More
'Building a pro breast-feeding SA needs better social messaging' - expert
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics spokesperson, Prof Lisanne du Plessis.Read More
Saying 'we' do: What are the laws around polygamous marriages?
Clement Manyathela speaks to historian - Prince Zoza Shongwe and head of wills operations at Sanlam Trust - Moremadi Mabule about what customary law says for polygamous marriages.Read More
Showmax's 'Pulse': An appropriately unhinged review of what went wrong
The Showmax original survival-horror spares no expense for the extent it is willing to disappoint you, exchanging a promising ride for a cheap thrill, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Health and Wellness: This is how you can manage motion sickness
Clement Manyathela speaks to General Practitioner, Dr Thabo Mnisi, about what motion sickness is and how best it can be managed.Read More
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)
South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI
Ian Mann talks to Bruce Whitfield about the book "Framers: Human Advantage in an Age of Technology and Turmoil".Read More
How trauma from school impacts us beyond the classroom
Clement Manyathela chats to 702 listeners about their traumatic school experiences. They also discuss how they've worked through their trauma.Read More