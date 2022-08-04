Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - The days of cheap airline tickets are a distant memory. So how do consumers navigate this new reality?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:10
EWN: Kagiso residents block roads in protest over illegal mining in the area
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
Solidarity submits list of Eskom turn around agents
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Morné Malan Head of Communications Solidarity
Today at 15:20
Church leaders calls for calm in Thembisa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bishop Michael Mtshali - Life in grace Syrian Ministries & chairperson of Faith base organization
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
The constitutional court ruled that foreign nationals without permanent residence in SA cannot be admitted as legal practitioners
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anesu Dera - Human Rights Attorney At Wits University Centre for Applied Legal Studies
Today at 16:40
702 In conversation with Liberty
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nishaan Desai - Divisional Executive: Investment Portfolio Solutions, Portfolio Management at Liberty
Today at 16:50
Ipsos reveals electricity is top consumer stress point in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mari Harris Director and Political Analyst, Ipsos SA
Today at 17:10
Makashule Gana quits the Democratic Alliance after 20 years as party member
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Makashule Gana DA member of the Gauteng provincial legislature
Today at 18:09
SA businesses that support corruption and state capture should be blacklisted
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:13
Public Protector Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry: What you need to know today
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
IDC launches domestic tourism campaign aimed at stimulating economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What should you do outside of your investment portfolio to improve your financial position?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher about how cheap labour is driving illegal mining. 4 August 2022 1:30 PM
Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extornists Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha ga... 4 August 2022 12:37 PM
Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of... 4 August 2022 12:13 PM
View all Local
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA? Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been prop... 4 August 2022 6:57 AM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Politics
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited. 3 August 2022 9:52 PM
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital. 3 August 2022 8:52 PM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
Retrenched? Here's what you need to know Africa Melane spoke to executive committee member at South African Payroll Association, Kristy Keating, about retrenchment. 4 August 2022 7:44 AM
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited. 3 August 2022 9:52 PM
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital. 3 August 2022 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Ga... 4 August 2022 5:59 AM
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
View all Sport
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more. 4 August 2022 12:12 PM
Ekurhuleni Mayor's Freudian slip What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 4 August 2022 10:47 AM
Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged? What's Gone Viral with Khabazela. 3 August 2022 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
What's the Tea? Talking financial contributions in a relationship Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about financial contributions and preferences in a relationship. 3 August 2022 1:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat

4 August 2022 6:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Tembisa
political unrest
July civil unrest

There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.

There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore.

Considering our experience as a country in July last year, we would be foolish and naïve to not heed these warnings.

We have seen a string of violent and mass shootings in the past few weeks. Many of these have occurred at taverns in townships. Service delivery protests are bubbling and in Tembisa this week, they exploded into looting and torching of civic buildings. Four people died in the violence.

There is a growing view in intelligence circles that all of these attacks are attempts to destabilise the country and instil fear in the public. It is believed that they could be part of an intentional campaign. There are concerns that the various incidents are orchestrated, potentially by ‘forces’ opposed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, keeping in mind of course that we are in the middle of an ANC leadership succession battle this year. Who is behind the orchestrated campaign is unclear although there are suggestions that there are links to rogue former intelligence agents.

In stark contrast, others within the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster say that sowing the narrative of a simmering insurrection is unwarranted at this stage and we should remember that South Africa is an inherently violent country so these incidents are not unusual.

Considering just one year ago we experienced several days of looting and unrest ostensibly by ‘insurgents’ that are yet to materialise, we would do well to heed the warning that this trouble could well be brewing again.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has refuted claims that the rise in shootings in parts of the country are linked to organised crime. He told journalists that law enforcement is probing the mass shootings across the country with a fine-tooth comb as security structures scramble for answers.

Masemola said their investigation thus far shows no clear link between the shootings but that the motive appears to be extortion and drugs.

There are also concerns among police intelligence and state security that this week’s violence in Tembisa could also have been a legitimate protest that was hijacked by rogue elements.

Speaking to Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa this week, Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said she was concerned that the violence may have been orchestrated. She believes there are groups trying to make the new administration in the city "ungovernable".

“There are external forces taking advantage of the situation. The same situation we saw in July last year when criminality took over real issues communities wanted to address. I will be in conversation with the provincial commissioner of SAPS and the Premier (David Makhura) on a resolution going forward,” she told Bingwa.

“When you have a look at the WhatsApp messages and the flyers that went out over the weekend, the Tembisa Community Forum did not coordinate this. It is definitely orchestrated,” said Campbell.

Gauteng’s Community Safety MEC Letlhogonolo Moseki echoed similar sentiments when he told me on the Midday Report that “this is a well-coordinated orchestrated move by some third force elements”.

On the anniversary of the July unrest this year, Business Unity South Africa CEO Cas Coovadia warned that South Africa could be ripe for a repeat of the 2021 unrest. Coovadia said that factors leading to the July insurrection remain, and law and order remain a disturbing weakness.

This was largely because there has been such little action in bringing the so-called instigators to book. At a briefing on the unrest, Defence minister Thandi Modise said that only 2% of the 2,435 cases enrolled in connection with the violence actually led to convictions.

At the memorial service for ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte last month, former president Thabo Mbeki warned that South Africa could experience its own “Arab Spring” if the growing unemployment, poverty, and crime in the country are not addressed urgently.

He said the people would erupt in anger because they were regularly hearing of ANC leaders being corrupt and nothing was being done to address these issues.

The report of the expert panel into the July unrest pointed to spectacular failures by not only the Security cluster in the country but even a blatant disregard of the national intelligence estimate that warned that conditions were ripe for unrest and possibly violence last year.

This raises the critical question now, as to how ready is the SAPS should there be another outbreak of violence?

Worth considering is the fact that the current police commissioner was the Deputy Commissioner and a key cog in police management during the July unrest. His inability as part of police leadership to deal with the violence cannot be disregarded. Many within law enforcement also see him as a lackey of Police Minister Bheki Cele, who is very much the de facto commissioner. Cele’s constant parading at crime scenes and meddling in operational issues has already weakened Masemola’s credibility.

The Crime Intelligence arm of the SAPS also remains in paralysis without a permanent head following years of infighting, mismanagement and political abuse. There are simply not sufficient operations being carried out to mitigate against any kind of orchestrated insurrection and solid intelligence is absolutely crucial in this regard.

We also need to consider whether the police are prepared operationally and whether the SAPS actually has the manpower to deal with any kind of orchestrated attacks, considering how severely stretched it was last July. Are there enough warm bodies trained in public order policing? And do we have enough armoured vehicles to do the job?

Whilst we should be wary of stoking fear or panic or perpetuating false narratives, we also cannot be fools and continue on naively. We placed our trust in the country’s law enforcement agencies last year and they failed to protect us. That failure was extremely costly in both lives and to the economy. The expert panel report warned us about what went wrong and what needed to be done to avoid it happening again. We would be fools to ignore these ominous red flags, especially considering the experiences of last July.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat




4 August 2022 6:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Tembisa
political unrest
July civil unrest

More from Opinion

Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?

3 August 2022 7:44 PM

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's the Tea? Talking financial contributions in a relationship

3 August 2022 1:20 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about financial contributions and preferences in a relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+

3 August 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst

29 July 2022 11:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing

29 July 2022 11:08 AM

What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative

27 July 2022 7:52 PM

Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars

27 July 2022 3:47 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London

26 July 2022 1:12 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC

25 July 2022 9:00 AM

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discuss the state of the party and where it can draw up a programme of action to decisively deal with the ills affecting the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA

4 August 2022 9:02 AM

Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?

4 August 2022 6:57 AM

Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been proposed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

3 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+

3 August 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'

2 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies

29 July 2022 4:17 PM

As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko Kubayi says its 2017 decisions were impractical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries

29 July 2022 2:32 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst

29 July 2022 2:19 PM

Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa

29 July 2022 12:16 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa has appeared before ANC's integrity commission over Phala Phala - Mabe

29 July 2022 11:59 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary at his Bela Bela farm where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses

Local

Academic calls for policy changes against gender discriminatory tax practices

Business

Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane’s legal team objects to latest witness, delays inquiry proceedings

4 August 2022 12:58 PM

AmaZulu royal family sets 20 August as date for King Misuzulu’s coronation

4 August 2022 11:55 AM

Kagiso residents, illegal miners clash as community acts against crime

4 August 2022 11:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA