SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - The days of cheap airline tickets are a distant memory. So how do consumers navigate this new reality?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:10
EWN: Kagiso residents block roads in protest over illegal mining in the area
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
Solidarity submits list of Eskom turn around agents
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Morné Malan Head of Communications Solidarity
Today at 15:20
Church leaders calls for calm in Thembisa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bishop Michael Mtshali - Life in grace Syrian Ministries & chairperson of Faith base organization
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
The constitutional court ruled that foreign nationals without permanent residence in SA cannot be admitted as legal practitioners
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anesu Dera - Human Rights Attorney At Wits University Centre for Applied Legal Studies
Today at 16:40
702 In conversation with Liberty
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nishaan Desai - Divisional Executive: Investment Portfolio Solutions, Portfolio Management at Liberty
Today at 16:50
Ipsos reveals electricity is top consumer stress point in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mari Harris Director and Political Analyst, Ipsos SA
Today at 17:10
Makashule Gana quits the Democratic Alliance after 20 years as party member
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Makashule Gana DA member of the Gauteng provincial legislature
Today at 18:09
SA businesses that support corruption and state capture should be blacklisted
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:13
Public Protector Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry: What you need to know today
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
IDC launches domestic tourism campaign aimed at stimulating economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What should you do outside of your investment portfolio to improve your financial position?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Latest Local
Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher about how cheap labour is driving illegal mining. 4 August 2022 1:30 PM
Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extornists Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha ga... 4 August 2022 12:37 PM
Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of... 4 August 2022 12:13 PM
View all Local
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA? Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been prop... 4 August 2022 6:57 AM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Politics
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited. 3 August 2022 9:52 PM
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital. 3 August 2022 8:52 PM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
Just Jinjer frontman, Ard Matthews, signs up for iconic Cape2Rio sailing race Mandy Wiener speaks to Just Jinjer frontman Ard Matthews about the Cape2Rio sailing race he'll be embarking on in January 2023. 4 August 2022 1:53 PM
Retrenched? Here's what you need to know Africa Melane spoke to executive committee member at South African Payroll Association, Kristy Keating, about retrenchment. 4 August 2022 7:44 AM
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited. 3 August 2022 9:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Ga... 4 August 2022 5:59 AM
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
View all Sport
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more. 4 August 2022 12:12 PM
Ekurhuleni Mayor's Freudian slip What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 4 August 2022 10:47 AM
Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged? What's Gone Viral with Khabazela. 3 August 2022 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
What's the Tea? Talking financial contributions in a relationship Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about financial contributions and preferences in a relationship. 3 August 2022 1:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local

SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses

4 August 2022 6:42 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Nurses
Department of Health
Hospital Association of South Africa
SA Nursing Council

John Perlman speaks to the Director for Nursing Education and Training at the Department of Health, Dr Kobie Marais, on the issue.

The South African Nursing Council (SANC) has denied claims that it is blocking the private training of new nurses by private hospitals.

According to a news article, the nursing council had been preventing the private hospitals and groups from training additional nurses, ahead of their Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) conference this week.

John Perlman spoke to the department's director for Nursing Education and Training, Dr Kobie Marais. Marais said that they are trying to speed up the process of accrediting colleges to train nurses.

We currently doing a study to see exactly how many nurses for specialities we need. We do not need so much junior nurses, assistant nurses, in a one-year plan.

Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health

In 2020 January, we moved nursing education into the higher education stream and traditionally, only the nursing council had to accredit, looking at the standards and qualities of the contents of training a nurse.

Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health

That is to protect the population against nurses who wouldn’t do their best nursing care. Since now we have moved to higher education, definitely the process is taking a little bit longer to get colleges accredited in order to train nurses.

Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Local

Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert

4 August 2022 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher about how cheap labour is driving illegal mining.

Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extornists

4 August 2022 12:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.

Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest

4 August 2022 12:13 PM

Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.

How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting

4 August 2022 12:12 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.

'SA govt should follow suit and cut ties with Bain & Co'

4 August 2022 12:01 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bain & Co whistleblower, Atholl Williams after the consultancy was banned from doing business with the UK government due to its role in state capture in South Africa.

Beading The Odds; NGO uses beading to empower abused women

4 August 2022 11:20 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke to the founder and creative mind behind Beading the Odds, Isabe Loubser.

Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination

4 August 2022 10:22 AM

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

'We are disrupting the zama-zamas", says Gauteng Police Commissioner

4 August 2022 9:42 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner. on the arrests in Krugersdorp.

Non-citizens can't practice law in SA, ConCourt rules

4 August 2022 9:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, about the Constitutional Court ruling against foreign nationals without permanent residence enrolling as legal practitioners in the country.

'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA

4 August 2022 9:02 AM

Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.

Trending

SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses

Local

Academic calls for policy changes against gender discriminatory tax practices

Business

Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane’s legal team objects to latest witness, delays inquiry proceedings

4 August 2022 12:58 PM

AmaZulu royal family sets 20 August as date for King Misuzulu’s coronation

4 August 2022 11:55 AM

Kagiso residents, illegal miners clash as community acts against crime

4 August 2022 11:43 AM

