SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses
The South African Nursing Council (SANC) has denied claims that it is blocking the private training of new nurses by private hospitals.
According to a news article, the nursing council had been preventing the private hospitals and groups from training additional nurses, ahead of their Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) conference this week.
John Perlman spoke to the department's director for Nursing Education and Training, Dr Kobie Marais. Marais said that they are trying to speed up the process of accrediting colleges to train nurses.
We currently doing a study to see exactly how many nurses for specialities we need. We do not need so much junior nurses, assistant nurses, in a one-year plan.Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health
In 2020 January, we moved nursing education into the higher education stream and traditionally, only the nursing council had to accredit, looking at the standards and qualities of the contents of training a nurse.Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health
That is to protect the population against nurses who wouldn’t do their best nursing care. Since now we have moved to higher education, definitely the process is taking a little bit longer to get colleges accredited in order to train nurses.Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/paulmz/paulmz1406/paulmz140600048/28852814-african-physician-team-with-tablet-pc-studio-shot.jpg
More from Local
Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert
Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher about how cheap labour is driving illegal mining.Read More
Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extornists
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.Read More
Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest
Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.Read More
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.Read More
'SA govt should follow suit and cut ties with Bain & Co'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bain & Co whistleblower, Atholl Williams after the consultancy was banned from doing business with the UK government due to its role in state capture in South Africa.Read More
Beading The Odds; NGO uses beading to empower abused women
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the founder and creative mind behind Beading the Odds, Isabe Loubser.Read More
Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.Read More
'We are disrupting the zama-zamas", says Gauteng Police Commissioner
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner. on the arrests in Krugersdorp.Read More
Non-citizens can't practice law in SA, ConCourt rules
Refilwe Moloto speaks to director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, about the Constitutional Court ruling against foreign nationals without permanent residence enrolling as legal practitioners in the country.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More