SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses





The South African Nursing Council (SANC) has denied claims that it is blocking the private training of new nurses by private hospitals.

According to a news article, the nursing council had been preventing the private hospitals and groups from training additional nurses, ahead of their Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) conference this week.

John Perlman spoke to the department's director for Nursing Education and Training, Dr Kobie Marais. Marais said that they are trying to speed up the process of accrediting colleges to train nurses.

We currently doing a study to see exactly how many nurses for specialities we need. We do not need so much junior nurses, assistant nurses, in a one-year plan. Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health

In 2020 January, we moved nursing education into the higher education stream and traditionally, only the nursing council had to accredit, looking at the standards and qualities of the contents of training a nurse. Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health

That is to protect the population against nurses who wouldn’t do their best nursing care. Since now we have moved to higher education, definitely the process is taking a little bit longer to get colleges accredited in order to train nurses. Dr Kobie Marais, Director for nursing education and training - Department of Health

