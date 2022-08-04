Academic calls for policy changes against gender discriminatory tax practices
South African women are paid between 23% to 35% less than their male counterparts for the same labour. However they are still taxed the same.
The equal tax practice underpins pay inequality and systemic discrimination, says senior taxation lecturer at Stellenbosch Business School, Dr Lee-Ann Steenkamp.
The annual tax statistics released by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) reveal underlying societal and systemic issues on pay inequality, as only 14% of women make it into the top earners’ tax bracket, adds Steenkamp.
Additionally, women are largely responsible for child-rearing and household labour, which impedes their earning capacity.
Women have to take career breaks, when they have children and women primarily fulfill the caregiving role.Dr Lee-Ann Steenkamp, Senior taxation lecturer - Stellenbosch Business School
Her and other academics recommend expanding zero-rated tax items - specifically bought by women who are low-income earners - and re-establishing tax policy that will address gender discrimination.
Every decade or so a new tax commission is constituted, and I think its time that the current commission, which is the Davis Tax [committee], or perhaps the next one in the near future be specifically mandated to look at the gender consequences of our tax system.Dr Lee-Ann Steenkamp, Senior taxation lecturer - Stellenbosch Business School
We know that our basic household goods and services that don’t carry any VAT and that is carried through a cost saving to the consumers, well theoretically at least. Perhaps let's add more items to that list, especially items that are bought mainly by low-income single parents.Dr Lee-Ann Steenkamp, Senior taxation lecturer - Stellenbosch Business School
Listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110604775_sad-poor-young-woman-showing-her-empty-wallet.html?vti=mvjnbmwb14fq8vgm61-1-75
