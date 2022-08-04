Could online schools help bridge the gap of access to education?
The COVID-19 pandemic brought attention to online learning, not just in South Africa but the whole world, as schools were closed for extensive periods.
John Perlman spoke University of Cape Town Online High School director and principal, Yandiswa Xhakaza, about the online private school.
One of the great issues we face in South Africa is equal access to affordable and comprehensive education.
The idea behind UCT Online High School, was to create an affordable online school to help give children access to school wherever they are.
This school offers both the CAPS and Cambridge curriculum, to help students achieve their National Senior Certificate or a similar qualification. The online schooling is significantly cheaper than a brick-and-mortar school at only R3,300 per month.
While there is still the issue of the digital divide, and children not having access to reliable internet or electricity, it's hoped the school can start paving the way to more equitable access to education.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55542863_portrait-of-a-young-black-man-using-laptop-computer-at-home.html
More from Local
Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert
Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher about how cheap labour is driving illegal mining.Read More
Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extornists
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.Read More
Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest
Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.Read More
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.Read More
'SA govt should follow suit and cut ties with Bain & Co'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bain & Co whistleblower, Atholl Williams after the consultancy was banned from doing business with the UK government due to its role in state capture in South Africa.Read More
Beading The Odds; NGO uses beading to empower abused women
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the founder and creative mind behind Beading the Odds, Isabe Loubser.Read More
Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.Read More
'We are disrupting the zama-zamas", says Gauteng Police Commissioner
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner. on the arrests in Krugersdorp.Read More
Non-citizens can't practice law in SA, ConCourt rules
Refilwe Moloto speaks to director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, about the Constitutional Court ruling against foreign nationals without permanent residence enrolling as legal practitioners in the country.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More