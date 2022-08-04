Retrenched? Here's what you need to know
According to Payroll South Africa, there has been an increase in the number of retrenchments in the country.
The main reason is the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - which resulted in job losses and business closures that have decimated the economy.
If you are facing retrenchment, there is legal cushioning that you are entitled to:
-
Section 41 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act states that you are entitled to one week of severance pay for every year you spent with the company.
-
The Labour Relations Act states that there needs to be a strong rationale for your retrenchment, which you are entitled to dispute with the help of a union should you believe the retrenchment was unfair.
-
You can negotiate your severance pay but this is unlikely to result in an increase, particularly if the rationale is based on valid financial reasons.
-
Any accumulated leave is required to be paid out.
-
Companies are required to issue you a certificate of service.
-
Companies need to ensure that their Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) declarations are up to date in order for you to get your UIF forms.
Whether it be from covid, or whether it be because of a recession, either way, if there are valid financial reasons why they're needing to either restructure or retrench, then you still can't get away from it. It doesn't really matter what the root cause of it was.Kristy Keating, executive committee member - South African Payroll Association
Listen to the full interview below.
