Multilingual education is feasible in SA, says expert

From the fourth year of schooling, most South African schools teach all subjects in English only.

This has devastating consequences for children who speak African languages at home, as many simply fail to understand the content that they are taught.

The Basic Education Law Amendment Bill seeks to change this by introducing indigenous African languages as languages of instruction beyond grade 3.

It also seeks to give the government control over language policies in schools - which is currently in the hands of governing bodies.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Xolisa Guzula, UCT academic in Applied Language and Literacy Studies about the importance of the bill.

There are schools that are dual and parallel medium. Those schools do accept black children but some do not, as they want English [learners]. Dr Xolisa Guzula, UCT academic in Applied Language and Literacy Studies

Dr Guzula said there's a perception that black children are changing the language environment when they attend English or Afrikaans schools.

We know there were schools that refused to accept black children because they want [them] to remain English or Afrikaans. But we also know of schools [that] have accepted black children and have parallel medium classes. We think this should continue for those schools instead of asking children to travel far distances to schools. Dr Xolisa Guzula, UCT academic in Applied Language and Literacy Studies

Dr Guzula was critical of those claiming the government was trying to undermine mother-tongue education for Afrikaans speakers.

They are not speaking about the black children who have to learn through the medium of English from grade 4. Dr Xolisa Guzula, UCT academic in Applied Language and Literacy Studies

In 2007, the former education minister Cameron Dugmore piloted bilingual education for children in black schools using English and isiXhosa. The Western Education Department in 2011 instructed those schools to go back to English. They wouldn't give question papers and support materials to the schools in isiXhosa. So why is Afrikaans protected and isiXhosa and other African language children are not? Dr Xolisa Guzula, UCT academic in Applied Language and Literacy Studies

Critics of multilingual education have raised concern over its feasibility and financial implications. Education authorities would need to create multilingual learning material and employ capable teachers.

Dr Guzula has rejected the notion that developing multilingual learning environments was costly.

Materials can be written multilingually. We've been experimenting with bilingual science material in the Western Cape. We should calculate the cost of repeating the grade and failing against the cost of having to provide material for the children and training of teachers. Dr Xolisa Guzula, UCT academic in Applied Language and Literacy Studies

Already, teachers who speak isiXhosa and English are bilingual. So there is no shortage of teachers who speak English and an African language. Dr Xolisa Guzula, UCT academic in Applied Language and Literacy Studies

