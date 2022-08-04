'We are disrupting the zama-zamas", says Gauteng Police Commissioner





Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela is leading a sting operation in Krugersdorp, 3 August 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN.

Authorities are confident they can disrupt the power of the zama-zama syndicates, but it will take a massive effort which must include the mining sector.

More than 130 suspects have been arrested in a series of raids in Krugersdorp, following the rape of eight women near a mining dump in West Village last Thursday.

Multi-disciplinary teams comprising officials from West Rand Crime Intelligence and Visible Policing, Public Order Police, the National Intervention Unit, the Tactical Response Team, the K9 Unit and even private security companies have taken to the ground to smoke out the illegal gangs operating in discontinued mines.

Police teams are not leaving anything to chance, using airpower from drones to helicopters in their sting operation.

Bongani Bingwa gets the latest from Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

In West Rand, we've made lots of arrests and confiscated weapons, which will affect them [zama-zamas] financially. We believe we are disrupting them from continuing to cause havoc in communities. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner

Mawela said while this is a massive operation, it will not fully cover the footprint of the zama-zamas.

It's not only in the West Rand. Any district in Gauteng where there is a mine, we have people doing illegal mining. Hotspot areas are Ekurhuleni, Boksburg, Benoni, Brakpan and of course Joburg. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner.

Amid criticism that this is merely a reactionary approach to dealing with the scourge, Mawela said these police operations have been consistent.

People think that we've intensified these operations after this [Krugersdorp] incident. On the 14th of June, after I released the fourth quarter crime stats, we resolved we would have a meeting with all mining houses on the 1st of July. All the mayors in the West Rand and mining houses were there and we deliberated over the contribution of mines towards violent crime. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner

Part of the problem is the illegal entry of foreign nationals into our borders and the cross-border smuggling of weapons used in illegal mining.

People from SADC come here looking for jobs. If they don't get employed, they keep themselves busy with illegal mining. Some of them find that illegal mining is far more lucrative. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner

Mawela said mining companies have the responsibility of ensuring security measures around their mines, but this has not been done effectively.

These are hazard areas and people cannot freely walk into a mining operation. There are operational requirements and these conditions are given to the mines, but they are not doing that. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner

While authorities are easily able to clamp down on the foot-soldiers, the challenge is finding the ringleaders - the syndicates who run these sophisticated operations.

We have a five pillar approach and the first pillar is to have intelligence services to do their work. Pillar two is proactive, in which we do disruptive operations on a daily basis and remove their tools of trade. Pillar three is the hard core policing, like what we've been doing over the past few days. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner

The fourth pillar of the strategy focuses on investigation and prosecution. This involves...the Hawks, who will probe the whole value chain of organised crime. Elias Mawela, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner

