'SA govt should follow suit and cut ties with Bain & Co'
The United Kingdom (UK) government has instituted a three-year ban against management consulting firm Bain & Co retrospective from 4 January 2022.
The ban is based on the testimony of Bain & Co whistleblower Atholl Williams and pressure from Lord Peter Hain.
Williams testified before the state capture commission about Bain & Co's illegal dealings with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The commission later found that had “unlawful” involvement at Sars.
For Williams, this represents a positive step in the direction adding that Bain & Co attacked the country's democracy.
However, he said that the South African government's unwillingness to act against the company depicted the country in a negative light.
I think our government has been embarrassed about what the UK government has done. I think this is quite a slap in our face in the sense that something bad has happened on our patch, and, yet, someone else is going out of their way to punish the perpetrators when we let them off scot-free.Atholl Williams, whistleblower - Bain & Co
Williams calls for the National Treasury to pull its socks up and set an example for the country, not just to punish the company but to hold it accountable for its actions.
It isn't about just punishing Bain from government work; this isn't the issue. The issue is a government looking at a company, saying, 'you acted unethically, you acted to attack our democracy, the very institutions of our democracy, and for that we're going to ban you from working with us'. That ban from the government should have such massive moral weight, that it then compels everyone else to not do business with them.Atholl Williams, whistleblower - Bain & Co
The financial impact to Bain of this ban directly is going to be small, but the knock-on effect is going to be massive!Atholl Williams, whistleblower - Bain & Co
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157959369_poznan-pol-sep-23-2020-laptop-computer-displaying-of-bain-company-is-a-global-management-consultancy.html?vti=n959jneg834t86ev1t-1-1
More from Local
Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert
Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher about how cheap labour is driving illegal mining.Read More
Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extornists
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.Read More
Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest
Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.Read More
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.Read More
Beading The Odds; NGO uses beading to empower abused women
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the founder and creative mind behind Beading the Odds, Isabe Loubser.Read More
Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.Read More
'We are disrupting the zama-zamas", says Gauteng Police Commissioner
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner. on the arrests in Krugersdorp.Read More
Non-citizens can't practice law in SA, ConCourt rules
Refilwe Moloto speaks to director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, about the Constitutional Court ruling against foreign nationals without permanent residence enrolling as legal practitioners in the country.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More