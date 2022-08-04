Ekurhuleni Mayor's Freudian slip
Freudian slip? It happens to the best of us, even politicians.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell found herself trending on the socials yesterday after a rather embarrassing gaffe during an interview.
Campbell, who's been in the news lately following the Tembisa protests, got her words mixed up when asked about the violence - that has resulted in at least four people dead. Residents have been protesting over the cost of electricity, water and municipal rates.
"I condone violence within the city, I condone that type of behaviour within the city and I condone racism within the city," Campbell said confidently before someone corrected her by saying "condemn".
An awkward Campbell then apologised.
The video of the verbal blunder has gone viral on Twitter.
Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn chats about this story and others in 'What's Gone Viral'.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
More from Entertainment
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.Read More
Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged?
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.Read More
Think you've been catfished? Maybe Twitter can help
Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet.Read More
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released
Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.Read More
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South African Netflix series streaming now.Read More
Japanese passports the most powerful in the world - 2022 index
Relebogile had a chat with PR and Brand Manager, Gabbi Brondani on the best passports to have around the world.Read More
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More
Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns
The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!Read More
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month
Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern South Africa.Read More