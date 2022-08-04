



Eskom suspended its services from Harare, Khayelitsha after alleged gang members tried extorting R20,000 per month from its employees as a protection fee.

According to Weekend Argus reporter, Velani Ludidi the weight would be transferred to residents - who would have to pay the R20,000 collectively if they wanted to be reconnected to the power grid illegally.

Cape Coastal Cluster Stakeholder and Industry Support Manager at Eskom, Zama Mpondwana, said the power utility was working with the Harare community leaders and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to resolve the situation.

Mpondwana hoped that the issue would be resolved on Thursday after meeting with the police and community leaders.

Yesterday there was an engagement in [Khayelitsha]. The leadership was very positive even this morning we're having another one. SAPS will be there. We're hoping that we will be able to resume our services in that space today. Zama Mpondwana, Cape Coastal Cluster Stakeholder and Industry Support Manager - Eskom

Approximately 100 households in the area have been impacted by the suspension.

We need to make sure that they get their power back and it's not fair because... we endeavor to make sure that paying customers always get their supply. Zama Mpondwana, Cape Coastal Cluster Stakeholder and Industry Support Manager - Eskom

We need that collaborative effort with the SAPS, with the local leadership if we work together, we can defeat this. Zama Mpondwana, Cape Coastal Cluster Stakeholder and Industry Support Manager - Eskom

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extornists