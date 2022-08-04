How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting





Comedian, actor, filmmaker and director, Alfred Ntombela has relived the moments when his laughter landed him an acting opportunity in the film industry.

Ntombela was hanging out with Clement Manyathela on 702.

The 50-year-old thespian says that his famous laughter made auditions easier, and played a significant role in his breakthrough in acting.

He is best known for his role in South African films alongside Leon Schuster.

Ntombela says the late director Ken Gampu introduced him to Schuster.

I went to Leon’s auditions, it was only me, him and when I was in studio, I read the script, took a deep breath until he (Leon Schuster) made a joke, and then I cracked, and that is how I got the job. Alfred Ntombela, Actor

This acting, the good thing is that I never went to school for it, it is just a gift. I met the big legend, former actor, the late Ken Gampu. When I met him, I did Ikhaya Labantwana, Dark land, and I think I was working about a couple of five years. Alfred Ntombela, Actor

He found out that Leon Schuster was doing auditions and then my late legend Gampu told Leon that I got someone that will help. Alfred Ntombela, Actor

