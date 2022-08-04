Beading The Odds; NGO uses beading to empower abused women





A group of women working on their products. Photo: Beading The Odds/Facebook

Lend a hand up, not a handout.

That's the call by a local non-profit organisation (NGO) helping to transform the lives of abused women through skills.

Beading The Odds is an initiative that works with abused and trafficked women in shelters to create opportunities for survivors to generate income through making crafts and other products.

This seeks to empower the women and rebuild their lives.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Isabe Loubser, the founder and creative mind behind Beading the Odds.

The lives of women in shelters are hugely disrupted. They need counselling and a safe space, and the shelters provide that. But what we do is add another piece where they can create an income. Isabe Loubser, Beading the Odds founder

We don't only do beading and we've developed a range that has beading added to consumer products. Isabe Loubser, Beading the Odds founder

In Women's Month, the NGO has issued a call to corporates to support the initiative by purchasing beaded water bottles for their events.

We would love them [corporates] to reach out to the women, not with donations, but by buying their products. Isabe Loubser, Beading the Odds founder

To find out more, check their Facebook page Beading The Odds or email iampossible@beadingtheodds.co.za

