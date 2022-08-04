Beading The Odds; NGO uses beading to empower abused women
Lend a hand up, not a handout.
That's the call by a local non-profit organisation (NGO) helping to transform the lives of abused women through skills.
Beading The Odds is an initiative that works with abused and trafficked women in shelters to create opportunities for survivors to generate income through making crafts and other products.
This seeks to empower the women and rebuild their lives.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Isabe Loubser, the founder and creative mind behind Beading the Odds.
The lives of women in shelters are hugely disrupted. They need counselling and a safe space, and the shelters provide that. But what we do is add another piece where they can create an income.Isabe Loubser, Beading the Odds founder
We don't only do beading and we've developed a range that has beading added to consumer products.Isabe Loubser, Beading the Odds founder
In Women's Month, the NGO has issued a call to corporates to support the initiative by purchasing beaded water bottles for their events.
We would love them [corporates] to reach out to the women, not with donations, but by buying their products.Isabe Loubser, Beading the Odds founder
To find out more, check their Facebook page Beading The Odds or email iampossible@beadingtheodds.co.za
Scroll up for the audio.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BeadingtheOddsSA/photos/pcb.131241346235730/131241222902409/
More from Local
Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert
Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher about how cheap labour is driving illegal mining.Read More
Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extornists
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.Read More
Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest
Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.Read More
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.Read More
'SA govt should follow suit and cut ties with Bain & Co'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bain & Co whistleblower, Atholl Williams after the consultancy was banned from doing business with the UK government due to its role in state capture in South Africa.Read More
Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.Read More
'We are disrupting the zama-zamas", says Gauteng Police Commissioner
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner. on the arrests in Krugersdorp.Read More
Non-citizens can't practice law in SA, ConCourt rules
Refilwe Moloto speaks to director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, about the Constitutional Court ruling against foreign nationals without permanent residence enrolling as legal practitioners in the country.Read More
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA
Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.Read More