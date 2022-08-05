'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener show thumbnail 2022 Mandy Wiener show thumbnail 2022
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Adv Busisiwe Mkwebane's inquiry continues: Former SARS official, Ivan Pillay takes the stand.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
More problems arise for embattled Adv Teffo, this as Legal Practitioners Council takes him to court on alleged misconduct in 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst
Today at 12:45
PPSA concerned about interference with its functioning in violation of the Constitution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vuyo Zungula President of ATM
Today at 12:56
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 15:10
Kagiso protest Update from a community member
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:16
EWN: Battle of the NUMSA Members back at the labour court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Is the retirement fund industry doing enough when it comes to Unclaimed benefits?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: Two-pot retirement rules
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco van Tonder - Advisor Services Director at Ninety One
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File Bush Bites, the maker of gourmet nut butters
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jillian Burgess Buchan
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for more 5 August 2022 12:47 PM
'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career. 5 August 2022 10:07 AM
The frightening and dark underbelly of the zama-zamas exposed Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Marcel van der Watt - crime expert and director of the Research Institute at the National Center on Se... 5 August 2022 9:56 AM
View all Local
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the D... 4 August 2022 2:32 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels ha... 5 August 2022 9:23 AM
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money). 5 August 2022 9:01 AM
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show. 5 August 2022 8:43 AM
View all Business
Sex, drugs and safety: Is it safe to take pleasure enhancing drugs? Clement Manyathela spoke to sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and Urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa about using drugs and other subs... 5 August 2022 12:36 PM
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money). 5 August 2022 9:01 AM
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show. 5 August 2022 8:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Ga... 4 August 2022 5:59 AM
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kids really say the darndest things What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 5 August 2022 12:47 PM
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for more 5 August 2022 12:47 PM
'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career. 5 August 2022 10:07 AM
View all Entertainment
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela

5 August 2022 10:07 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Film industry
acting career
alfred ntombela

Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career.

The acting industry can be a profitable one, but also a cruel one for actors whose livelihoods can be severely impacted if they can't secure work.

Comedian, actor and filmmaker Alfred Ntombela remembers how some production companies did not want to cast him.

He was speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela on Thursday.

Ntombela has described his manager and film producer - Asgar Mahomed, as an angel who came into his life and advised him not to quit acting.

There are certain places that I am not called but one thing that happened to me, an angel that came to me, a big guy, his name is Asgar Mahomed. He is my agent and he told me that you are too young to quit.

Alfred Ntombela, Actor

He doesn’t want to let this face fallout in the industry and then boom, Mr Bones 3... and he was on my side.

Alfred Ntombela, Actor

Listen to the full interview below...




5 August 2022 10:07 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Film industry
acting career
alfred ntombela

More from Local

International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films

5 August 2022 12:47 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for more

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The frightening and dark underbelly of the zama-zamas exposed

5 August 2022 9:56 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Marcel van der Watt - crime expert and director of the Research Institute at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation in Washington DC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down

5 August 2022 9:23 AM

For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Illegal mining needs national intervention'

5 August 2022 8:57 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tyrone Gray, Mogale City executive mayor about the violence in Kagiso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount

5 August 2022 8:43 AM

Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting ahead of property maintenance will most likely save you money - expert

5 August 2022 6:31 AM

John Perlman interviews David Beattie, property expert and author of 'The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church leader calls for calm in Tembisa ahead of Ekurhuleni mayor's address

5 August 2022 6:25 AM

John Perlman speaks to Bishop Michael Mtshali, the chairperson of faith-based organisation Life in Grace Syrian Ministries, about the situation in Tembisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian

4 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young financial advisors describe challenges when advising older clients

4 August 2022 3:30 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to two young financial advisors, Jordan Toy and Noleen Thahane, about their jobs and their challenges as young professionals in the field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA

4 August 2022 2:32 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Kids really say the darndest things

5 August 2022 12:47 PM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films

5 August 2022 12:47 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for more

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting

4 August 2022 12:12 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekurhuleni Mayor's Freudian slip

4 August 2022 10:47 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged?

3 August 2022 8:44 AM

What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Think you've been catfished? Maybe Twitter can help

2 August 2022 11:30 AM

Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released

2 August 2022 7:07 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served

31 July 2022 4:06 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South African Netflix series streaming now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Japanese passports the most powerful in the world - 2022 index

29 July 2022 4:28 PM

Relebogile had a chat with PR and Brand Manager, Gabbi Brondani on the best passports to have around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition

25 July 2022 1:18 PM

Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses

Local

Young financial advisors describe challenges when advising older clients

Local

Church leader calls for calm in Tembisa ahead of Ekurhuleni mayor's address

Local

International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Police cracking down on CT extortion syndicates - WC top cop Patekile

5 August 2022 12:24 PM

Intercape to Parly on attacks on buses: We face violence nearly every second day

5 August 2022 12:18 PM

Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood 'Forrest Gump' remake

5 August 2022 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA