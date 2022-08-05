'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela





The acting industry can be a profitable one, but also a cruel one for actors whose livelihoods can be severely impacted if they can't secure work.

Comedian, actor and filmmaker Alfred Ntombela remembers how some production companies did not want to cast him.

He was speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela on Thursday.

Ntombela has described his manager and film producer - Asgar Mahomed, as an angel who came into his life and advised him not to quit acting.

There are certain places that I am not called but one thing that happened to me, an angel that came to me, a big guy, his name is Asgar Mahomed. He is my agent and he told me that you are too young to quit. Alfred Ntombela, Actor

He doesn’t want to let this face fallout in the industry and then boom, Mr Bones 3... and he was on my side. Alfred Ntombela, Actor

