Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng have confirmed that one person has died in the Kagiso protest.
Angry community members have taken to the streets to call for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.
Residents have been hunting down the miners, also knowns as zama zamas.
They've also demolished the structures used by the miners for accommodation.
The police’s Noxolo Kweza: "Gauteng police can confirm that the body of an unknown man has been discovered in an open veld in the Krugersdorp area. The police have dispatched the necessary crime scene management team to the scene of the crime. The motive and cause of death will form part of the investigation."
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng police confirm one death during Kagiso protest
Source : AFP
