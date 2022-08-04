Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert





South African Police Service officials confiscated mining equipment after arresting three people over illegal mining. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twittter.

Cheap labour exploited by gold and diamond syndicates is driving illegal mining in South Africa.

That's the view of the Bench Marks Foundation, amid government's failure to tackle the scourge of illegal mining and the alleged criminality that stems from this sector.

The problem of illegal mining has been put under the spotlight following the rape of eight women near a mining dump in West Village in Krugersdorp last Thursday.

It's alleged the perpetrators are zama-zamas, who have carried out a reign of crime and terror in the local community.

Law enforcement authorities have now begun a sting operation in West Village to clamp down on illegal miners, who reportedly run their territory through the use of violence and guns.

Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation chief researcher about this problem.

In the Kagiso area, a couple of years ago Mintel got a mining licence and then went bankrupt, abandoning its operations. More than R120 million worth of environmental mess was left behind. The same directors of that mining company went on to become part of other mining licence applications to start mining again. We find there are serial criminal director types that should not be allowed to apply for licences. David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher

Van Wyk said this has become prevalent because government has not planned for a transition from large scale industrial mining to medium and smaller scale mining. This would benefit communities instead of pitting them against mining companies and zama-zamas.

If the Kagiso community had acted against those who come in and buy the gold and the syndicates that are behind it, then maybe the situation would improve. But at the moment, it's just poor people killing poor people and that's most unfortunate. David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher

Van Wyk said there is a turf war between zama-zamas to control particular areas, backed by ruthless syndicates with a large supply of weapons.

He added that the organisation had been engaging the government on this issue for more than a decade, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

We've been asking for this for more than 15 years and we participated in a white paper process. There is actually a gazetted document on the president's desk waiting for his signature. David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher

