Kagiso residents chase out illegal miners, call for an end to illegal mining





Angry community members in Kagiso, in the West Rand, have taken to the streets calling for an end to illegal mining, which they say has been the root cause of the high levels of crime in the area.

Gauteng police have confirmed one person has been killed in the protest.

The series of protests in the West Rand township follows the gang rape of eight women near an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp last week.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, who says that residents are still on the ground 'hunting' for the zama-zamas.

They are hunting down illegal miners and there is a house here in Julius Nyerere where it is believed that some of these illegal miners stored their equipment as well doing their operations where they burn some of the minerals. Buhle Mbhele, Eyewitness News reporter

I spoke to one of the community leaders who explained to me that they found the equipment and spoke to a house owner who indicated that she did not know that they were operating illegally. Buhle Mbhele, Eyewitness News reporter

However, these suspects or illegal miners have fled the house and they are nowhere to be found and the community leader has called the police to come and assist before the community takes matters into their hands. Buhle Mbhele, Eyewitness News reporter

Listen to the full interview below...