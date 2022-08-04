Just Jinjer frontman, Ard Matthews, signs up for iconic Cape2Rio sailing race
Awarding-winning South African musician and frontman of Just Jinjer - Ard Matthews, will be setting sail on the Cape2Rio sailing race in January 2023 for 22 days.
The musician will be boarding the race with the Impossible Machine, one of the boats that took part in the inaugural race 50 years ago.
Matthews says that he worked on restoring the boat after he purchased it just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world.
Though not a seasoned sailor like his other competitors, Matthews remains excited to go boat-to-boat with the best of the best because, as the singer says, "why not?"
We have one life and we'll only regret the things we didn't attempt to do as we progress...I've been preparing myself sailing-wise to be ready, you know. That said, I'm going to be surrounded with the very best of the best... I know my own limitations, but it's a very calculated risk on my side.Ard Matthews, musician and frontman - Just Jinger
He'll be documenting the experience and plans on recording new music in the studio he built while restoring the Impossible Machine.
Listen to the full interview below.
