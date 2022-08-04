Young financial advisors describe challenges when advising older clients





Money is something people often feel they never have enough of, and many of us struggle to get our finances in order.

Concepts like retirement planning, investment portfolios, asset management and tax returns, feel far-removed for most people, but especially so, for young professionals starting their careers.

Well, have you ever thought the opposite is? Some young people, who spend their day analysing large wealth portfolios, advise their senior clients about what to do with their hard-earned cash.

Clement Manyathela spoke to two young financial advisors, Jordan Toy and Noleen Thahane, about their jobs and their specific challenges as young professionals.

Toy (28) is a private wealth manager. He said clients don’t necessarily challenge his expertise, but they do tend to question his general life experience.

I found that they’re maybe not questioning your knowledge and your expertise cause you probably have the qualifications to sort of justify that. But it’s more a question of well how many recessions have you lived through, how interest rate hike cycles have you seen. Jordan Toy, Financial advisor

Thahane (33) meanwhile says her clients often think she’s much older. Thahane says that money is such a sensitive topic, that people expect someone with more life experience.

She also explained that there's a common misconception that only those with big pockets can benefit from financial advice.

If somebody is just starting out and they earning like 10 000, you still need a financial advisor or financial planner the same as somebody who is earning 200 000 a month. Noleen Thahane, Financial advisor

More often than not has got nothing to do with what you are earning or how many assets you have. It’s got to do with where do you want to go. It’s a journey you walk with a financial professional. Noleen Thahane, Financial advisor

Listen to the full interview below.