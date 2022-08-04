Streaming issues? Report here
The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA

4 August 2022 2:32 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Makashule Gana
politician
Action SA

Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the DA.

The exodus of black leaders continues to plague the Democratic Alliance (DA), with the loss of another influential young black voice.

Makashule Gana is the latest black politician to resign from the opposition party, saying he had "no regrets".

He cited a change in the party's outlook and its struggle to build a broad consensus as among his reasons for leaving.

His exit follows a slew of resignations of black party members in recent years, such as Mbali Ntuli, Phumzile Van Damme and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN senior political reporter Tshidi Madia, who interviewed Gana about his resignation from the DA.

I think it was a long time coming. Gana's tried to be elevated to greater positions within the organisation. He's never really received support. Watching his ideas as an African democrat, it was only a matter of time before he had to look at himself and whether or not it was still a fit. So I'm not surprised.

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist

Gana joined the party at 19 years as a youth leader at the University of Limpopo and grew through the party ranks.

He has made it clear he's not lost to politics; and while the first thought might be that Gana is migrating to Action SA as some of his former DA colleagues, he has insisted he won't be donning the green colours.

There is speculation, however, that Gana could join editor and public intellectual Songezo Zibi's recently launched think-tank, the Rivonia Circle.

Rivonia Circle released a media statement yesterday about how the time is right for a new political culture to emerge. Makashule has told me he's having conversations and there's no time to take a break. He will remain in politics. So we won't be left wondering for too long.

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist

Gana's exit is bound to leave another vacuum within the party, struggling to find stability within its black caucus.

As members of the media, we have asked the DA on what makes it unpalatable for rising black politicians who do not find themselves able to exist in the organisation any longer. I spoke to the DA provincial chairperson Fred Nel earlier who said the DA must reflect on what it wants to be.

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist

Makashule himself says the DA is stuck and refuses to build a broad consensus in the country. That's why he could not relate to the party. Fred Nel has said the election results of 2019 and 2021 show the DA needs to go back to the drawing board.

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist

Scroll up for the interview.




