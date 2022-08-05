HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
- A just-launched domestic tourism campaign aims to stimulate the economy through boosting the local tourism sector
- It works with a draw system - winners get up to 35% off the cost of their next local travel package
- The Home Sweet Home promotion starts on 8 August and ends on 6 September
Home Sweet Home...
A just-launched tourism campaign aims to stimulate the economy through giving domestic tourism a boost.
It works with a draw system - winners get up to 35% off the cost of their next local travel package.
Participating establishments, airlines, and tour operators have been selected by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in partnership with South African Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of SA.
The IDC is boosting local travel through the #TravelWithSAisHome campaign!— IDC South Africa (@IDCSouthAfrica) August 1, 2022
We’re taking the lead to revive the #tourism industry by encouraging South Africans to travel local and get our Home Sweet Home back to its pre-Covid-19 splendor.
Register now on https://t.co/D4C6KjKUVB pic.twitter.com/i7bCvLLtK5
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO of the IDC.
We're quite heavily invested in the tourism sector both inside South Africa and outside of South Africa... currently sitting at around R6 billion...Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation
We've put aside a pot of money. We want to support about 30 000 trips where we'll be offering a discount up to 35%...Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation
We're calling all South Africans to register, and to stand in line to win one of the 30 000 vouchers... each up to a maximum of R2500.Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho, CEO - Industrial Development Corporation
If you draw a winning voucher you'll be notified by email, with 21 days to redeem it online.
The promotion starts on 8 August and ends on 6 September.
Find out more at saishome.co.za and click here to register.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125347730_young-african-bush-elephant-crossing-road-in-front-of-safari-car-in-kruger-national-park-south-afric.html
More from Business
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?
Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been proposed.Read More
Academic calls for policy changes against gender discriminatory tax practices
John Perlman spoke to Dr Lee-Ann Steenkamp, senior taxation lecturer at Stellenbosch Business School, on gendered tax discrimination in South Africa.Read More
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs
The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited.Read More
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital.Read More
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films
Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for moreRead More
'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career.Read More
The frightening and dark underbelly of the zama-zamas exposed
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Marcel van der Watt - crime expert and director of the Research Institute at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation in Washington DC.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
'Illegal mining needs national intervention'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tyrone Gray, Mogale City executive mayor about the violence in Kagiso.Read More
Getting ahead of property maintenance will most likely save you money - expert
John Perlman interviews David Beattie, property expert and author of 'The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro'.Read More
Church leader calls for calm in Tembisa ahead of Ekurhuleni mayor's address
John Perlman speaks to Bishop Michael Mtshali, the chairperson of faith-based organisation Life in Grace Syrian Ministries, about the situation in Tembisa.Read More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
Young financial advisors describe challenges when advising older clients
Clement Manyathela spoke to two young financial advisors, Jordan Toy and Noleen Thahane, about their jobs and their challenges as young professionals in the field.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Sex, drugs and safety: Is it safe to take pleasure enhancing drugs?
Clement Manyathela spoke to sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and Urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa about using drugs and other substances for sex.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
Govt snubs Project Dignity's sanitary pads distribution project
Africa Melane speaks to Project Dignity founder Sue Barnes about the organization brining sustainable pads to young girls across the country.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Just Jinjer frontman, Ard Matthews, signs up for iconic Cape2Rio sailing race
Mandy Wiener speaks to Just Jinjer frontman Ard Matthews about the Cape2Rio sailing race he'll be embarking on in January 2023.Read More
Retrenched? Here's what you need to know
Africa Melane spoke to executive committee member at South African Payroll Association, Kristy Keating, about retrenchment.Read More
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs
The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited.Read More
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital.Read More
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money ShowRead More