Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Silenced- Why Babita Deokaran was silenced
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 22:05
Africa A Glance: The concept of Pan Africanism ideology in the South African perspective
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Thami KaPlaatjie
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the D... 4 August 2022 2:32 PM
Kagiso residents chase out illegal miners, call for an end to illegal mining Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about the community protest in Kagiso. 4 August 2022 2:06 PM
View all Local
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+ Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 3 August 2022 12:00 PM
View all Politics
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA? Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been prop... 4 August 2022 6:57 AM
View all Business
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Just Jinjer frontman, Ard Matthews, signs up for iconic Cape2Rio sailing race Mandy Wiener speaks to Just Jinjer frontman Ard Matthews about the Cape2Rio sailing race he'll be embarking on in January 2023. 4 August 2022 1:53 PM
Retrenched? Here's what you need to know Africa Melane spoke to executive committee member at South African Payroll Association, Kristy Keating, about retrenchment. 4 August 2022 7:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12. 2 August 2022 6:50 AM
McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United. 1 August 2022 1:05 PM
View all Sport
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more. 4 August 2022 12:12 PM
Ekurhuleni Mayor's Freudian slip What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 4 August 2022 10:47 AM
Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged? What's Gone Viral with Khabazela. 3 August 2022 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
'Corporates have to feel the pain', says Lord Hain on his Bain win Bongani Bingwa spoke exclusively to British politician and anti-apartheid fighter, Lord Peter Hain on the UK government's suspensi... 3 August 2022 11:28 AM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian

4 August 2022 7:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
National Treasury
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
KPMG
McKinsey
Lord Peter Hain
Ismail Momoniat
Dr Iraj Abedian
Zondo commission
bain
Bain & Co
Athol Williams

Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.

- National Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat has called on companies in the private sector both locally and abroad not to do business with Bain & Co

- While he congratulates Momoniat for his principled stand as a government official, it is not good enough says Dr Iraj Abedian (Pan-African Investment & Research Services)

- Bruce Whitfield interviews both Momoniat and Abedian on The Money Show

© gyddik/123rf.com

Government is turning up the heat on Bain & Company, a day after the UK banned the global management consulting firm from any new government contracts over the next three years.

National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat has called on companies in the private sector both locally and abroad not to do business with Bain.

"In my view, what they did at Sars [SA Revenue Service] is akin to treason" the acting director general said during an interview with News24.

FILE: Acting Treasury Director-General Ismail Momoniat. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

In response, Dr Abedian (CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services) writes as follows on Twitter:

"Dear Momo, Thank you for your honest admission. The question arises: has the National Treasury not been complicit in this act by omission in the past 3 or 4 years? Why no action?"

Bruce Whitfield asks Momoniat to elaborate on his "treason" statement.

What I said is that what Bain did to destroy Sars, is akin to treason... because they plotted for about 18 months before Mr [Tom] Moyane was appointed as commissioner to get him in, and they already had a plan to rid Sars of people who had really contributed to building it...

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

I saw [over 17 years] how Sars had been gradually developed into a world-class institution, only to be destroyed by one man within just two years or so of his oversight over that institution, and Bain was complicit...

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

Momoniat said it was made very clear when the evidence came out at the Nugent Commission in 2018, that Bain should be held criminally liable for its actions.

That's why we say both government departments, state entities and the private sector should not do business with Bain... Yes, there are some legal complexities in South Africa, so it's a bit frustrating how slowly we move in the country...

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

Sars had laid charges in the middle of 2019, and we're still waiting for the authorities to arrest somebody... Our processes just take too long. It's a product of state capture that it's so weak, in my view.

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

Momoniat also responded to the accusation of "ghosting" made on The Money Show by Athol Williams, seen as the Bain key whistleblower.

RELATED: LISTEN Nugent recommends criminal charges against consultancy company Bain

The Treasury acting DG explained why he is "skeptical" about dealing with Williams and not sure whether to see him as a whistleblower.

According to Momoniat, Williams "ran to save Bain" during the Nugent Commission proceedings.

RELATED: 'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

"It's in fact the Nugent Commission that discovered the info in spite of Athol Williams. He only changed his mind two or three years after that."

Back to Momoniat's call for Bain to be blacklisted, Dr Abedian concurs but with some reservations about the statement.

I must congratulate Mr Momoniat for being the first government high official who is very straightforward and principled in this regard, however he is facing limitations and I believe that's not good enough.

, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

We need to literally recognise that state capture and its operatives, from Bain to McKinsey, KPMG, General Electric... and all the ministers involved, but especially the businesses... the law firms and a couple of banks... they have destroyed the financial and the macroeconomic integrity of the country!

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

If we don't do something, and do something quickly, we're going to condemn two generations of South Africans to misery.

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

It is not about blacklisting these corporations alone; they need to pay reparations... This is where I separate myself from Director General Momoniat - it's not good enough to say that because our law enforcement agencies are broken they can't do anything.

Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

According to Dr Abedian the President should be invoking the Constitutional power that he has and put together a dedicated team of the best lawyers to recover "hundreds of billions of rand" from the implicated organisations.

Scroll up to listen to the powerful interviews


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian




4 August 2022 7:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
National Treasury
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
KPMG
McKinsey
Lord Peter Hain
Ismail Momoniat
Dr Iraj Abedian
Zondo commission
bain
Bain & Co
Athol Williams

More from Business

Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'

4 August 2022 7:40 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?

4 August 2022 6:57 AM

Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been proposed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Academic calls for policy changes against gender discriminatory tax practices

4 August 2022 6:51 AM

John Perlman spoke to Dr Lee-Ann Steenkamp, senior taxation lecturer at Stellenbosch Business School, on gendered tax discrimination in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs

3 August 2022 9:52 PM

The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy

3 August 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?

3 August 2022 7:44 PM

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse

3 August 2022 7:15 PM

The question is how much it will cost and who will join.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

3 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What kind of offshore investment is best for you?

3 August 2022 2:17 PM

An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 power cuts return as Eskom suffers generation capacity shortage

3 August 2022 9:59 AM

The blackouts will be implemented between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Young financial advisors describe challenges when advising older clients

4 August 2022 3:30 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to two young financial advisors, Jordan Toy and Noleen Thahane, about their jobs and their challenges as young professionals in the field.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA

4 August 2022 2:32 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kagiso residents chase out illegal miners, call for an end to illegal mining

4 August 2022 2:06 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Buhle Mbhele, about the community protest in Kagiso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining companies part of the illegal mining problem - expert

4 August 2022 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to David van Wyk, Bench Marks Foundation chief researcher about how cheap labour is driving illegal mining.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extortionists

4 August 2022 12:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting

4 August 2022 12:12 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA govt should follow suit and cut ties with Bain & Co'

4 August 2022 12:01 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bain & Co whistleblower, Atholl Williams after the consultancy was banned from doing business with the UK government due to its role in state capture in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beading The Odds; NGO uses beading to empower abused women

4 August 2022 11:20 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke to the founder and creative mind behind Beading the Odds, Isabe Loubser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra confirms fatality linked to COVID-19 vaccination

4 August 2022 10:22 AM

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said that the person died following immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are disrupting the zama-zamas", says Gauteng Police Commissioner

4 August 2022 9:42 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner. on the arrests in Krugersdorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA

4 August 2022 2:32 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA

4 August 2022 9:02 AM

Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?

4 August 2022 6:57 AM

Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been proposed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat

4 August 2022 6:00 AM

There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

3 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+

3 August 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'

2 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies

29 July 2022 4:17 PM

As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko Kubayi says its 2017 decisions were impractical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries

29 July 2022 2:32 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst

29 July 2022 2:19 PM

Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses

Local

Academic calls for policy changes against gender discriminatory tax practices

Business

Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?

Business Politics Local

Young financial advisors describe challenges when advising older clients

Local

EWN Highlights

Neshunzhi claims SSA involvement in the Public Protector's office is not unusual

4 August 2022 8:09 PM

Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian

4 August 2022 7:04 PM

Solidarity sends list of power experts to Eskom

4 August 2022 6:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA