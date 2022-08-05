Church leader calls for calm in Tembisa ahead of Ekurhuleni mayor's address





Religious leaders have called for calm ahead of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell’s address on Friday. She's expected to meet with disgruntled Tembisa residents at Mehlareng Stadium, to address their grievances.

This comes after the East Rand township was rocked by violent protests on Monday. Four people were killed. Municipal buildings and vehicles were torched and sporadic instances of looting have been reported.

John Perlman speaks to Bishop Michael Mtshali, chairperson of faith-based organisation Life in Grace Syrian Ministries. Mtshali says while the situation has settled, he asks that the community remain calm and listen to what the mayor has to say.

As much as we - faith-based organisations, Tembisa stakeholder’s forum and the church at large - are supporting grievances but we [are] not [in support of] violent burning of our infrastructure. That is not right of our community to do. Bishop Michael Mtshali, Life in Grace Syrian Ministries chairperson

Mtshali adds that his organisation has approached the mayor asking for solutions that will address the community's grievances.

We’ve also engaged with the mayor as faith-based organisations to say 'please mayor, make sure you avail yourself and please give people whatever they want. Give them answers where you have answers'. Bishop Michael Mtshali, Life in Grace Syrian Ministries chairperson

Listen to the full podcast below.