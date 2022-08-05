Getting ahead of property maintenance will most likely save you money - expert
Buying a home is said to be one of the most important purchases anyone can make in their lifetime.
Whether you own a property, or manage one, recognising signs of ageing and any other wear-and-tear issues, and nipping them in the bud, is important.
Most issues are easily managed if caught on time. That's according to David Beattie, property expert and author of The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro.
While he admits that the main challenge with the maintenance of a property is that it costs money, he highly recommends getting ahead of any problem while one still can, instead of having to fork out money to fix several problems in one go.
Everyone has a challenge with finding cash at the moment but I think...if you're ahead of maintenance then it's gonna save you money in the long-term because it's always maintenance required in a property no matter what kind of property it is.David Beattie -Author of The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro
Beattie recommends getting an expert in, as most of us may be lay people who do not know the technicalities that come with maintaining a property.
I'm reminded every day in our business that you have to be ahead of the game and if you're proactive it's much more helpful than to try and solve a problem which you find out about afterwards.David Beattie -Author of The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro
Listen to the rest of the interview below.
