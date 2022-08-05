Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener show thumbnail 2022 Mandy Wiener show thumbnail 2022
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Adv Busisiwe Mkwebane's inquiry continues: Former SARS official, Ivan Pillay takes the stand.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
More problems arise for embattled Adv Teffo, this as Legal Practitioners Council takes him to court on alleged misconduct in 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst
Today at 12:45
PPSA concerned about interference with its functioning in violation of the Constitution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Vuyo Zungula President of ATM
Today at 12:56
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 15:10
Kagiso protest Update from a community member
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:16
EWN: Battle of the NUMSA Members back at the labour court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Is the retirement fund industry doing enough when it comes to Unclaimed benefits?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: Two-pot retirement rules
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco van Tonder - Advisor Services Director at Ninety One
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File Bush Bites, the maker of gourmet nut butters
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jillian Burgess Buchan
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for more 5 August 2022 12:47 PM
'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career. 5 August 2022 10:07 AM
The frightening and dark underbelly of the zama-zamas exposed Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Marcel van der Watt - crime expert and director of the Research Institute at the National Center on Se... 5 August 2022 9:56 AM
View all Local
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian. 4 August 2022 7:04 PM
The DA is stuck - Makashule Gana on leaving the DA Mandy Wiener speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist about the resignation of Makashule Gana from the D... 4 August 2022 2:32 PM
'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging gener... 4 August 2022 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels ha... 5 August 2022 9:23 AM
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money). 5 August 2022 9:01 AM
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show. 5 August 2022 8:43 AM
View all Business
Sex, drugs and safety: Is it safe to take pleasure enhancing drugs? Clement Manyathela spoke to sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and Urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa about using drugs and other subs... 5 August 2022 12:36 PM
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money). 5 August 2022 9:01 AM
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show. 5 August 2022 8:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwea... 5 August 2022 6:08 AM
SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Ga... 4 August 2022 5:59 AM
Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Bi... 3 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kids really say the darndest things What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn. 5 August 2022 12:47 PM
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for more 5 August 2022 12:47 PM
'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career. 5 August 2022 10:07 AM
View all Entertainment
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act' Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams. 3 August 2022 7:04 PM
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, abo... 3 August 2022 12:38 PM
View all World
What kind of offshore investment is best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 3 August 2022 2:17 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible... 4 August 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money Show 3 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games

5 August 2022 6:08 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Team SA
2022 Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
Ndodomzi Ntutu
Jovan van Vuuren

Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old clocked a winning time of 10.83, which was quicker than his 11.02 winning time when he won the title at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games four years ago.

England's Zachary Alexander Shaw grabbed the silver in a time of 10.9 and Ananias Shikongo of Namibia took bronze in 10.95.

In other action on the track, Jovan van Vuuren picked up the bronze medal in the men's long jump competition. Van Vuuren's jump of 8.06m was good enough for third place. Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas won the gold with a jump of 8.08m and India's Sreeshankar Sreeshankar picked up the silver with a jump of 8.08m.

South Africa's medal tally now stands at 22, with seven gold, seven silver and eight bronze.


This article first appeared on EWN : Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games




5 August 2022 6:08 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Team SA
2022 Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
Ndodomzi Ntutu
Jovan van Vuuren

More from Sport

SA's Simbine, Du Toit claim silver medals at Commonwealth Games

4 August 2022 5:59 AM

South African sprinter Akani Simbine ran a time of 10.13 in the men's 100m final to snatch the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Van Niekerk claims gold as SA swimmers pick up 3 more Commonwealth Games medals

3 August 2022 6:19 AM

Lara van Niekerk led from start to finish to claim the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Whitebooi bags judo gold at Commonwealth Games

2 August 2022 6:50 AM

Michaela Whitebooi's gold was one of six medals that Team SA picked up at the games on Monday, taking Team SA's total tally to 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McCarthy's Manchester United appointment, a success story for SA

1 August 2022 1:05 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to football journalist, Zayn Nabbi, about Benni McCarthy becoming a striker coach for Manchester United.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schoenmaker, Blitzboks add more gold to SA's Commonwealth Games campaign

1 August 2022 7:32 AM

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke while the Blitzboks beat Fiji to the gold medal in the Sevens final on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment

31 July 2022 1:04 PM

The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games

31 July 2022 12:42 PM

Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach

31 July 2022 10:21 AM

During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season where they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UNISA rewards Banyana Banyana’s victory with bursary opportunities

30 July 2022 12:29 PM

UNISA said they will grant the African champions bursary opportunities to pursue a degree of their choice to continue to shape future leaders and players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'

28 July 2022 7:48 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Nursing Council denies claims of blocking private training of nurses

Local

Young financial advisors describe challenges when advising older clients

Local

Church leader calls for calm in Tembisa ahead of Ekurhuleni mayor's address

Local

International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Police cracking down on CT extortion syndicates - WC top cop Patekile

5 August 2022 12:24 PM

Intercape to Parly on attacks on buses: We face violence nearly every second day

5 August 2022 12:18 PM

Hindu nationalists push boycott of Bollywood 'Forrest Gump' remake

5 August 2022 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA