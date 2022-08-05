Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games





CAPE TOWN - Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old clocked a winning time of 10.83, which was quicker than his 11.02 winning time when he won the title at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games four years ago.

England's Zachary Alexander Shaw grabbed the silver in a time of 10.9 and Ananias Shikongo of Namibia took bronze in 10.95.

Thatha, Ndodomzi!👏👏



Savour this moment, champ, you have earned it.



A Commonwealth Games GOLD🥇 medallist and an overall great gentleman. 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#TeamSA #B2022 #B2022ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/U38PkqcZjB — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 4, 2022

In other action on the track, Jovan van Vuuren picked up the bronze medal in the men's long jump competition. Van Vuuren's jump of 8.06m was good enough for third place. Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas won the gold with a jump of 8.08m and India's Sreeshankar Sreeshankar picked up the silver with a jump of 8.08m.

🥉 Medal for #TeamSA .



Jovan van Vuuren picks up the Bronze in the Men's Long Jump.



Such great sportsmanship at these games.#CommonwealthGames #B2022 pic.twitter.com/8CPoo1Rcih — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 4, 2022

That proud moment when you bow for your medal🥉



Terrific work, Jovan van Vuuren👌🇿🇦🇿🇦.#TeamSA | #CommonwealthGames | #B2022LongJump pic.twitter.com/3YVLSg0bCz — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 4, 2022

South Africa's medal tally now stands at 22, with seven gold, seven silver and eight bronze.

