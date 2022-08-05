'Illegal mining needs national intervention'





Protest in Kagiso over illegal mining in the area on 4 August 2022 Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

There have been renewed calls for the government and private sector to join forces and combat illegal mining in South Africa.

This comes amid high-level frustration from mining communities about crime. They have since accused the police of failing to protect them but the police disputed the claim.

On Thursday, there were scenes of mayhem in Kagiso, Johannesburg, as residents took to the streets in violent protest, barricading roads and pelting police with rocks and bottles.

Police then responded by firing rubber bullet rounds.

Enraged commuter members raided the houses of alleged illegal miners and burnt down shacks. They later combed the local mining dumps, rounding up suspects.

At least one person was killed in the violence.

The demonstrations in Kagiso follow growing anger over the rape of eight women at a mining dump in West Village in Krugersdorp last week

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tyrone Gray, Mogale City Executive Mayor about the situation in Kagiso.

I went to address residents in the area by Soul City to say this level of vigilantism, violence won't be tolerated. There was a foreign national, not sure if he was a zama-zama, beaten quite profusely. He was also stripped naked and they [protestors] had taken a rubber tube and put it around his neck dousing it with a flammable material. We intervened by pulling him out and sending him for medical care. There were also other instances where we had to call ambulances to assist those who'd been beaten. Tyrone Gray, Mogale City Mayor

I addressed the community to tell them [that] while I sympathise with their frustrations. Operations like this must be rolled out in a coordinated manner. While they can restrain people, they cannot beat them and stripping them naked is undignified. Rather hand them over to the police. Tyrone Gray, Mogale City Mayor

The community's frustrations have reached boiling point, as authorities had clearly turned a blind eye to their concerns.

Gray conceded that illegal mining had been a long-standing issue.

One of the first issues I championed when coming into office was a national, provincial and local intervention plan to address this [illegal mining]. Many mine houses did not do due diligence by rehabilitating and securing the [mining] areas, after operations cease. And now the penalty is levelled onto the people living in the area. Tyrone Gray, Mogale City Mayor

Over the last decade, there's been a mass migration inwards by illegal miners to these mining dumps and gold reefs.

The zama-zamas are divided into three groups, between different nationalities. Some engage in more militant action by doing protection services using AK47s and armed rifles. The others do the labour, like the mining and the processing of the gold. Not all zama-zamas are violent and not all rape. Tyrone Gray, Mogale City Mayor

I want to prioritise the safety of residents but this issue needs national intervention. So we're calling on the national Department of Minerals and Energy to unlock the rehabilitation funds for mining companies and start a process of the rehabilitation and sealing of these shafts and mining dumps. Tyrone Gray, Mogale City Mayor

