Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
JOHANNESBURG - Capitec Bank said that it was still experiencing an infrustructure problem on its central servers that support its banking channels.
The bank's mobile application, online and cellphone banking platforms have been down for about 24 hours now.
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.
The bank has apologised for the inconvinience, saying that it was absolutely committed to resolving the problem.
It said that it had a team of technology experts who were looking into the problem.
Clients are encouraged to make use of their cards at Capitec ATM machines.
But many have taken to social media to complain about this, demanding more answers from the bank.
The bank has given no indication as to when the system will be back up.
We are aware that some of our clients are experiencing issues on our app, internet banking and USSD services. We want to assure you that we are on it and doing everything possible to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. ATMs and cards are working.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 4, 2022
We are absolutely committed to resolving this as soon as possible and have a team of technology experts correcting the problem.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 5, 2022
Clients can continue to make use of card payments and ATMs. We will keep you updated with developments.
We’re still experiencing an infrastructure problem in the central servers that support our banking channels.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 5, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
More from Business
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
Will proposed wealth tax can help or hinder SA?
Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners, Samke Mhlongo, tells John Perlman more about the wealth tax that's been proposed.Read More
Academic calls for policy changes against gender discriminatory tax practices
John Perlman spoke to Dr Lee-Ann Steenkamp, senior taxation lecturer at Stellenbosch Business School, on gendered tax discrimination in South Africa.Read More
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs
The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited.Read More
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital.Read More
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films
Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for moreRead More
'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career.Read More
The frightening and dark underbelly of the zama-zamas exposed
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Marcel van der Watt - crime expert and director of the Research Institute at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation in Washington DC.Read More
'Illegal mining needs national intervention'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tyrone Gray, Mogale City executive mayor about the violence in Kagiso.Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Getting ahead of property maintenance will most likely save you money - expert
John Perlman interviews David Beattie, property expert and author of 'The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro'.Read More
Church leader calls for calm in Tembisa ahead of Ekurhuleni mayor's address
John Perlman speaks to Bishop Michael Mtshali, the chairperson of faith-based organisation Life in Grace Syrian Ministries, about the situation in Tembisa.Read More
Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian
Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.Read More
Young financial advisors describe challenges when advising older clients
Clement Manyathela spoke to two young financial advisors, Jordan Toy and Noleen Thahane, about their jobs and their challenges as young professionals in the field.Read More