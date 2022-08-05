[WATCH] Kids really say the darndest things
Kids say the darndest things.
Small children always have surprising, unexpected, funny, and clever remarks, that can leave parents dumbfounded.
Sometimes they even have good observations on relationships.
In one viral video, a boy leaves his mother shocked when he says he doesn't like girls, "because they're just cheating".
It was an absolute 'yoh' moment.
Watch the video below.
@labikatane ♬ original sound - Thabile Mncina
Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn has more on this cute story in What’s Gone Viral.
Scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127853839_cute-smiling-kids-peeking-out-from-behind-the-tree-in-the-park-group-of-children-enjoying-playing-hi.html?vti=oejhe9qv23tbw58q4n-1-2
More from Entertainment
Marikana the Musical to mark 10 years since massacre
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Aubrey Poo - actor, creative producer, and director about 'Marikana, the Musical'.Read More
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films
Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for moreRead More
'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career.Read More
How Alfred Ntombela's famous laughter opened doors to acting
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian and filmmaker, Alfred Ntombela, for more.Read More
Ekurhuleni Mayor's Freudian slip
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
Is the Somizi vs Thembi beef staged?
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.Read More
Think you've been catfished? Maybe Twitter can help
Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn breaks down all the latest stories going viral on the internet.Read More
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released
Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.Read More
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South African Netflix series streaming now.Read More