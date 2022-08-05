Marikana the Musical to mark 10 years since massacre
The painful and harrowing story of the Marikana massacre will once again come to life on stage.
Marikana, the Musical has been revived for the fourth time and audiences who have never had a chance to see this profound story will now have a chance to. The show will run until the 28th of August at the South African State Theatre.
The latest production coincides with the 10th anniversary of the historic event. On the 16th of August 2012, 34 striking mineworkers in Marikana were shot and killed by police, in an event that forever changed the country.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to award-winning actor and creative producer - Aubrey Poo about the musical.
After a decade of reliving and retelling this history is always poignant for us as story tellers. We've been telling this story since 2014 and I've reprised this role for the fourth season. Covid dealt us a blow and we haven't touched this piece for the past four years. So it's been interesting revisiting this as performers and musicians on stage.Aubrey Poo, actor, producer and director
For the creative team, telling the brutal story of Marikana must be done through music.
I've always been a believer that musical theatre should have originated in Africa, because music is such an extension of how we tell our narratives. For us to tell stories of our people is very important. This story could easily be told by somebody who wrote it for the Broadway or West End market. But for us to tell it means our people can relate to it and this is something very key.Aubrey Poo, actor, producer and director
Poo said it was important to revisit the story or else we're doomed to repeat history.
There are so many things that have happened... to protesting students and the Andries Tatanes of this world. So for us to revisit a narrative taken from a slice of history by us, for our people and for consumption for a global market is very poignant.Aubrey Poo, actor, prodcuer and director
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Supplied
