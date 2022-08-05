Sex, drugs and safety: Is it safe to take pleasure enhancing drugs?
Sex can be a significant part of a relationship and if things start to feel a little bit stale, people may try to enhance their sex life with substances, but is this safe?
Clement Manyathela spoke to sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and Urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa about using drugs and other substances for sex.
The experts explained that people may decide to add substances into their sex life, from marijuana to alcohol to homemade remedies for a number of reasons - whether it is to increase performance, pleasure or desire, but, there are risks with this.
According to Dr Rudolph, chemsex - the use of drugs and chemicals to enhance sex can be a serious issue, requiring the intervention of healthcare professionals if it's nearing or at the point of addiction.
Chemsex is a big problem actually. We’re very worried about people using substances to enhance their sexual pleasure because it can be really addictive because you’re doing two very pleasurable, very addictive things together.Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist
In addition to being addictive, there can also be health and safety risks with taking these substances, especially if you are taking more than one at a time and if they are not regulated.
According to the experts, when it comes to enhancing your sexual relationship the most important tool you can use is communication with your partner.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132192205_caucasian-red-haired-ginger-beautiful-surprise-female-and-afro-american-macho-witg-big-size-dick-und.html?vti=lbjk5yz97gpkunsjdu-1-4
