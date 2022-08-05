Striking proves costly to workers under SA's economic crunch





With the rising cost of living workers across the country have taken intense strain and have been fighting for better wages.

Tshidi Madia spoke to senior political journalist at Eyewitness News Theto Mahlakoana about the deadlock in wage negotiations for trade union federation Cosatu's public sector unions.

According to Mahlakoana, were not likely to strike as it was difficult to cover wages lost due to downing tools.

People are still clawing back money that they lost from strikes that they went on, a single day strike two years ago when they were protesting for [the] protection of workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even that single day is still costing them money that they will never recover. Theto Mahlakoana, senior political journalist at Eyewitness News

The public sector workers have unanimously rejected a 2% wage increase offer and have asked to at the very least be offered 3%.

Listen to the audio below for more.