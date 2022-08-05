Striking proves costly to workers under SA's economic crunch
With the rising cost of living workers across the country have taken intense strain and have been fighting for better wages.
Tshidi Madia spoke to senior political journalist at Eyewitness News Theto Mahlakoana about the deadlock in wage negotiations for trade union federation Cosatu's public sector unions.
According to Mahlakoana, were not likely to strike as it was difficult to cover wages lost due to downing tools.
People are still clawing back money that they lost from strikes that they went on, a single day strike two years ago when they were protesting for [the] protection of workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even that single day is still costing them money that they will never recover.Theto Mahlakoana, senior political journalist at Eyewitness News
The public sector workers have unanimously rejected a 2% wage increase offer and have asked to at the very least be offered 3%.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
More from Local
ANC police march: ‘We make the laws, we expect them to be enforced’ - Makhubela
Tshidi Madia speaks to Lesego Makhubela, ANC Gauteng spokesperson, on why the governing party decided to march to various police stations on Thursday.Read More
Ekurhuleni mayor promises to write off electricity debt of Tembisa households
Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo, about the latest in Tembisa.Read More
International actors urged to learn African languages, culture for films
Clement Manyathela speaks to actor Anthony Oseyemi, and award winning filmmaker Godisamang Khunou, for moreRead More
'An angel came to me when I wanted to quit' says Alfred Ntombela
Clement Manyathela speaks to comedian, filmmaker, and actor, Alfred Ntombela, about his acting career.Read More
The frightening and dark underbelly of the zama-zamas exposed
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Marcel van der Watt - crime expert and director of the Research Institute at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation in Washington DC.Read More
Tech issues keep Capitec's app, online and cell banking platforms down
For the last 24 hours, Capitec clients have only been able to use their bank cards for transactions as all its banking channels have been completely down.Read More
'Illegal mining needs national intervention'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tyrone Gray, Mogale City executive mayor about the violence in Kagiso.Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Getting ahead of property maintenance will most likely save you money - expert
John Perlman interviews David Beattie, property expert and author of 'The Expert Landlord: Manage Your Residential Property like a Pro'.Read More