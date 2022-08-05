Streaming issues? Report here
Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week

5 August 2022 3:28 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
finance minister
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
Enoch Godongwana.

In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.

Since Eskom's system has remained vulnerable for weeks, the country has suffered rolling blackouts.

In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.

If you missed any of these stories this past week, here are a few to catch up on:

Gungubele: Ending power cuts a long-term objective of energy crisis committee

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that bringing an end to the rolling power cuts was a long-term objective of the recently appointed energy crisis committee. SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst

The five-point plan includes fixing Eskom and improving the availability of existing supply; transforming the electricity sector to achieve energy security; for households and businesses to invest in rooftop solar; and private investment in energy generation and accelerating procurement of new generation capacity.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about the energy plan.

**'Adding 2000mw more power to Eskom's grid is not enough'**

Energy analysts believe President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to add almost 2000 megawatts of power onto Eskom's grid over the next three months is not enough to address the persistent load shedding in the short term. South Africa has had its worst round of rolling blackout in years, with Eskom elevating power cuts to stage six in June and July.

Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant

Climate change and energy justice campaigner groundWork is calling for the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-fired power plant in Richards Bay. The 3,000-megawatt power plant is Eskom's attempt at a potential solution to the country's ongoing energy crisis.

Solidarity hopes its energy experts are roped in swiftly to solve Eskom's woes

Solidarity is hoping that energy experts that the trade union has made available will swiftly be roped in to help solve Eskom’s power woes. The trade union on Thursday sent its list of skilled power experts to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Eskom cuts supply to Khayelitsha after gangs demand R20,000 protection fee

Harare residents in Khayelitsha are facing a major electricity crisis after Eskom refused to provide services to the area due to gang extortions. The area has been identified as a massive playground for gangs who extort money from businesses in the form of a protection fee.


This article first appeared on EWN : Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week




