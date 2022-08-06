Lesufi on failure: 'I disappointed my parents by not becoming a doctor'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi looks back at his university days when he disappointed his parent's wishes by not studying to become a medical doctor.
Lesufi was chatting with Relebogile Mabotja on 702's Upside of Failure.
He said that his elder brother also wanted to become a doctor before going into exile during the apartheid regime.
The 53-year-old added that his love for politics made him bunk classes in university.
I disappointed them when I went to university. In first year, politics took care of me, so I neglected my studies, and I failed badly.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
They expected me to be a doctor, but my parents were not that learned to such an extend that to even know I was taking courses related to medicine. I have an elder brother who wanted to be a doctor, unfortunately, he went into exile to join a political party outside.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
So, they felt I would step in there and make the dream come true.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : 702
