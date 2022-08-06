Thuli Madonsela opens up on life, food and music
You can learn a lot about a person through their interests, so it is that time of the week when we take a closer look at someone we think we know - and hear about their favourite song, book, and a dish.
John Perlman spoke to Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, Professor Thuli Madonsela, about some of her personal favourite things. Madonsela was formerly the Public Protector.
Growing up, dinner was always an important time with family for Madonsela. She said it was about more than just eating, but was time for telling stories, playing games, and bonding as a family.
When it comes to a favourite book, she highly recommended Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess, by Dr Caroline Leaf and said the lessons from the book were something that we should all be exposed to.
I honestly feel that we should have all been taught mind management in preschool.Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University
According to Madonsela, the book explains complex issues in a way that anyone can understand and learn from.
Finally, when it comes to music, Madonsela chose to celebrate all the incredible women out there this women’s month with the song I’m Every Woman by Whitney Houston.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Lifestyle
Sex, drugs and safety: Is it safe to take pleasure enhancing drugs?
Clement Manyathela spoke to sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and Urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa about using drugs and other substances for sex.Read More
Earning a passive income: The benefits of investing in shares vs property
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money).Read More
HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount
Tshokolo 'TP' Nchocho (CEO, Industrial Development Corporation) explains the Home Sweet Home promotion on The Money Show.Read More
Govt snubs Project Dignity's sanitary pads distribution project
Africa Melane speaks to Project Dignity founder Sue Barnes about the organization brining sustainable pads to young girls across the country.Read More
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
Just Jinjer frontman, Ard Matthews, signs up for iconic Cape2Rio sailing race
Mandy Wiener speaks to Just Jinjer frontman Ard Matthews about the Cape2Rio sailing race he'll be embarking on in January 2023.Read More
Retrenched? Here's what you need to know
Africa Melane spoke to executive committee member at South African Payroll Association, Kristy Keating, about retrenchment.Read More
KZN family firm aims to enable 5000 entrepreneurs in next 5 years to create jobs
The Money Show interviews Kevin Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at financial services company The Unlimited.Read More
TymeBank acquiring SME funder to help finance 'true heroes' of economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Coen Jonker about TymeBank's planned acquisition of fintech company Retail Capital.Read More