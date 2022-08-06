Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Lifestyle

Thuli Madonsela opens up on life, food and music

6 August 2022 8:49 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Thuli Madonsela
cleaning up your mental mess
song book and dish

John Perlman spoke to Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, Professor Thuli Madonsela, about some of her personal favourite things.

You can learn a lot about a person through their interests, so it is that time of the week when we take a closer look at someone we think we know - and hear about their favourite song, book, and a dish.

John Perlman spoke to Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, Professor Thuli Madonsela, about some of her personal favourite things. Madonsela was formerly the Public Protector.

Growing up, dinner was always an important time with family for Madonsela. She said it was about more than just eating, but was time for telling stories, playing games, and bonding as a family.

When it comes to a favourite book, she highly recommended Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess, by Dr Caroline Leaf and said the lessons from the book were something that we should all be exposed to.

I honestly feel that we should have all been taught mind management in preschool.

Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University

According to Madonsela, the book explains complex issues in a way that anyone can understand and learn from.

Finally, when it comes to music, Madonsela chose to celebrate all the incredible women out there this women’s month with the song I’m Every Woman by Whitney Houston.

Listen to the audio below for more.




