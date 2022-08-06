Shedding light on organ donor shortages in SA
August is National Organ Donor Awareness Month. While South Africa is a world leader in the field of organ transplantation, the number of patients on the waiting list for transplants continues to increase. The massive shortage of potential donors remains a concern.
By becoming an organ and tissue donor, one person has the potential to save multiple lives.
702's Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati. He's the resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions. Nyati says the demand for organs is growing, while supply remains low.
The numerous researches done in the last the last three years are actually showing that at any given time there's at least 4,300 people who are on a waiting list, waiting for organ or tissue transplant in South Africa. What is worrying is that the gap between what is available and what is needed, demand is growing, and yet the supply, in terms of donations is actually quite low.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Awareness about the importance of organ donation is generally low in South Africa, says Dr Fundile Nyati.
It doesn't help the fact that generally as a country, our levels of awareness about organ donations, in general, why its so important, is quite low. But our religious and socio-cultural issues also come to play. Where maybe there are certain timeframes, during which someone needs to be buried, in which case there may not be enough time actually to do this. And also, in other cultural beliefs, the family want an intact body to be buried.Dr Fundile Nyati, Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Listen below for the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lenetssergey/lenetssergey1510/lenetssergey151000121/46210783-surgery-team-in-the-operating-room-.jpg
