'SA a playground for criminals': Ministers feel wrath of Krugersdorp residents

6 August 2022 12:26 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
Zama Zamas
Illegal miners
Aaron Motsoaledi
Police minister Bheki Cele
Krugersdorp gang rape

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are part of Saturday's ministerial imbizo in West Village.

CAPE TOWN - Emotions ran high in the Krugersdorp community where residents addressed top officials.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi were part of Saturday's ministerial imbizo in West Village.

The city was rocked by violence earlier this week as residents took to the streets in protest against high crime levels and illegal miners.

Community members are making sure they aren't censored while speaking at the meeting.

"Programme director, please do not intimidate me. Do not dictate to me what I should say and how I should say it, with all due respect," one speaker said.

One resident said that police were failing to keep the community safe.

"My apologies if I seem rude but with me, I carry the emotions of the masses that are offended by the offices that you are serving. We've been failed. We've been saying things over and over again," the resident said.

She said that criminals were not afraid to commit crime because there was no real consequences for them.

"South Africa has become a playground for criminals because people that are in office have forgotten that they serve the people," she said.

The woman said that it was up to residents to change the status quo because the issue of crime was not unique to West Village.

"The entire South Africa is crying. The minister has been called throughout the nation because of one thing - crime. We've got the best laws on paper but the problem is in implementation, the problem is in execution, the problem is in repercussions," she said.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'SA a playground for criminals': Ministers feel wrath of Krugersdorp residents




