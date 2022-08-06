Streaming issues? Report here
Proximity bias threatens gender transformation in the workplace

6 August 2022 3:29 PM
by Margaux Petersen
Tags:
gender transformation
Jack Hammer
remote work

Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, warned that companies must be careful not to reverse transformation gains while allowing remote work. She was speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane.

Proximity bias is a new threat to gender transformation in the workplace. That's according to Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer.

Speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane, she warned that companies must be careful not to reverse transformation gains, as they grapple with the issues of return-to-work, remote work, and hybrid work arrangements.

Naidoo says women today face more challenges than their male colleagues, when it comes to labour participation and access to decent jobs.

When we went into lockdown, everything happened suddenly and I think we all felt the effects of the patriarchy. The workload just naturally fell more to women. Men were carrying the corporate load, it seemed to be, and the women, who were perceived as the nurturers at home, were taking on the additional domestic workload. I think that was naturally going to happen in the society that we've grown up in. But following the pandemic, it's been that there's been creep, that the women had taken it on then. It's very difficult to give something over, once you've been doing it in such an intense way. In other situations, the circumstances have changed. The caregivers, being the women, a lot of them didn't actually return to the workforce, or they took a sabbatical, or time off. And now, trying to get into the workforce, or trying to take on the workload they did before, pre-pandemic, has proved to be challenging, both on the home front, and on the corporate front.

Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer

Naidoo says people in management positions, need to keep in mind that everyone's circumstances have changed. She says a mind shift is needed, to ensure that transformation takes place.

It's a cultural change or a leadership level change or it's a mind shift. We have to be conscious about the way we promote and engage with people in the workplace. It can't be whoever is closest to me, or whoever interact with the most. You really have to make more of an effort and transform workplaces and recognise that everyone is doing things differently, and recognise that women especially are taking on a greater work load- at home and at work.

Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer

Listen to the full interview for more.




Tags:










