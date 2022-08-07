The new Civic RS: 'Honda have upped their game for the Civic, I love this car'





- The Honda Civic RS is a top-end "sporty" sedan

- It sells in South Africa for R669 900

- The new Honda Type R is expected to arrive in the country only next year

"What an incredibly beautiful vehicle both inside and outside!" exclaims Zain Johnson about the Honda Civic RS that's just landed in South Africa.

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson agrees, reporting that she can find nothing bad to say about Honda's new sedan.

She notes that the Japanese carmaker first launched the Civic in 1972, with this year marking its 50th anniversary.

If you're a petrolhead you know about the Type R, which is every boy or girl racer's dream. It is a sporty, amazing drive... but the 'RS' stands for road sailing... so it's not about a sporty thing... it's more about its looks. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

I was at the launch in Joburg a few days ago... I was really surprised how much the guys [she was the only female journalist there] embraced this car. It was just rave, rave, rave! Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

The RS is available in South Africa only with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.

Aside from loving its "svelte" lines, Ferguson also appreciated the car's "great" suspension.

The roads we drove on weren't great... I kept saying it's a really sure-footed car. It felt like it was very well-balanced. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

I'm not a fan of a CVT gearbox, almost always... but this one is absolutely seamless. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

When it comes to the interior of the RS, you could say it elevates the car into the realm of the 3 Series Mercedes-Benz she ventures.

It's got a sporty vibe, but nothing cluttered... very ergonomic, excellent seats... Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

Considering most of the cars that are traditional competitors of the Civic are not even in production in SA, its price tag also counts in its favour Ferguson says.

The Honda Civic RS sells for R669 900.

"I'm going to put my neck out and say, actually, you're going to be looking at an Audi and a BMW as its competitor now, and those are close to a million if not a million."

